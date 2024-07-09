Farmer (hand) isn't part of the starting nine for Tuesday's game against The White Sox.

Farmer has primarily been a short-side platoon player for Minnesota this season, so his absence from the lineup on back-to-back nights with the Twins facing a right-handed pitcher isn't exactly out of the ordinary. However, Farmer exited Sunday's game against Houston after being hit by a pitch on his finger. Considering X-rays on his index finger came back negative, Farmer likely isn't dealing with anything more than bruising and soreness. The second baseman could be back in the lineup as soon as Wednesday, with southpaw Drew Thorpe slated to start for Chicago.