Farmer left Sunday's win over Houston in the sixth inning after getting hit by a pitch on his index finger in the fourth inning, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. X-rays on the injury did not show a fracture.

Farmer is hitting just .192 with a .564 OPS and no home runs, but he's improved in the last month. He's hitting .270 with a .723 OPS since June 1. He's been platooning at second base as a right-handed bat against lefties.