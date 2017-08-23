Dodgers' Kyle Farmer: Recalled from Triple-A
Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
With Yasmani Grandal serving as the Dodgers' primary catcher, it's unlikely that Farmer will see consistent time behind the dish. He's been effective when called upon in the Show this season, although his usage has been very limited. Over 10 games, Farmer has logged just 10 at-bats, over which he's picked up four hits.
