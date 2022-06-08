Manager Dave Roberts said there's a "good possibility" Wednesday is the last day of Muncy's (elbow) rehab assignment, and the infielder could be activated from the 10-day injured list as early as Thursday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 31-year-old has gone 2-for-10 with a home run, two RBI and three walks over three rehab appearances with Triple-A Oklahoma City, and his fourth game Wednesday is set to be his last. Muncy has been sidelined by left elbow inflammation the past two weeks but may be back in the lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the White Sox. He's struggled so far in 2022 with a .150/.327/.263 slash line, three home runs and 14 RBI in 41 games.