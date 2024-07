Muncy (oblique) took soft toss Thursday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Muncy was shut down from swinging July 6 but has resumed swinging a bat by taking soft toss Thursday. While a firm timetable for return hasn't been established, Muncy has been ruled out until at least August, per manager Dave Roberts. Considering the 33-year-old hasn't played since May, he'll likely require a lengthy rehab assignment before being activated from the injured list.