Manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Muncy (oblique) has been shut down from swinging a bat, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Roberts added that Muncy hasn't progressed through his rehab as fast as the team had hoped, and the chances of the third baseman beginning a rehab assignment near the All-Star break have been reduced significantly. A right oblique strain has kept him on the injured list since May 17, though his latest setback once again leaves him without a clear return timeline.