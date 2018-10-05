Dodgers' Yasiel Puig: Up to fifth in order

Puig will man right field and bat fifth in Game 2 of the NLDS against Atlanta on Friday.

He hit seventh in the order during Thursday's victory but will slide up the lineup while Yasmani Grandal moves down to the eight spot. Puig went 1-for-3 with one run scored in Game 1.

