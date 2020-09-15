Watch Now: Highlights: Orioles at Yankees ( 1:33 )

Depending on the setup, dynasty leagues can go pretty deep into the player pool, and it's usually reflected in the number of prospects rostered.

But there's a potential gold mine of non-prospects (or less celebrated ones, anyway) who could see a big jump in value from one year to the next, and those are the players I'm hope to identify here.

The goal is to venture off the beaten path, so pointing out, for instance, that James Karinchak could take over as the Indians closer or that Ke'Bryan Hayes could be in line for full-time at-bats is a little too obvious for our purposes. The former is rostered in nearly 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues already, and the latter is the sort of high-end prospect who should be well known to dynasty leaguers.

Maybe you'll find some of these names too obvious, too, but hey, I've got 20 for you, broken down into five categories.

Didn't get enough prospect love

Age: 24 | Rostered on CBS: 24%

2019 minors: 9-6, 3.72 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 113 2/3 IP, 37 BB, 122 K

2020 majors: 1-0, 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 11 IP, 6 BB, 14 K

The minor-league strikeout leader in 2018 took a step back last year but is showing that his high-spin fastball and GIF-worthy curveball are difficult even for major-leaguers to square up.

Age: 22 | Rostered on CBS: 18%

2019 minors: 6-10, 2.90 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 136 1/3 IP, 30 BB, 155 K

2020 majors: 1-1, 6.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 18 IP, 8 BB, 26 K

Three of the four starts have been terrific for a guy whose arsenal may not be fully fleshed out yet but who seems to have figured out how to pair up his fastball and changeup to maximum effect.

Age: 22 | Rostered on CBS: 6%

2019 minors: .278 BA (475 AB), 28 HR, .845 OPS, 33 BB, 154 K

2020 majors: 1 for 6, 1 BB, 4 K

That the Rangers are already sprinkling him in at age 22 suggests he's probably their Plan A behind the plate next year, and while it's possible he's derailed by all the swing-and-miss in his game, it's rare to find 70-grade power at this position.

Age: 23 | Rostered on CBS: 6%

2019 minors: 10-4, 2.98 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 108 2/3 IP, 50 BB, 168 K

2020 majors: 0.96 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 9 1/3 IP, 5 BB, 6 K

One of two prospects named "Luis Garcia' to debut this year, we may have thought we had more time to scout this one since he didn't advance past A-ball last year. Nonetheless, he has made a strong enough impression that he'll be high in the pecking order heading into 2021.

Braxton Garrett, SP, Marlins

Age: 23 | Rostered on CBS: 5%

2019 minors: 6-7, 3.54 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 106 2/3 IP, 40 BB, 119 K

2020 majors: 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Garrett is reminiscent of Max Fried both in skills (curveball-wielding ground-ball pitcher who throws left-handed) and development path (former seventh overall pick who went on to have Tommy John surgery), , and while he wasn't working with his best velocity in his big-league debut, he showed he could handle himself.

Age: 25 | Rostered on CBS: 4%

2019 minors: 2-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 79 IP, 9 BB, 93 K

2020 majors: 2 IP, 5 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K

As all pitching prospects should, the 25-year-old gets a pass for a bumpy big-league debut in which he wasn't able to get to his changeup (his best pitch) much. He's so good at pounding the strike zone that more opportunities are sure to come.

Age: 21 | Rostered on CBS: 3%

2019 minors: .290 BA (310 AB), 7 HR, 31 2B, .868 OPS, 56 BB, 39 K

2020 majors: 1 for 3, 1 R, 1 BB

Danny Jansen's struggles combined with Kirk's off-the-charts contact skills have led to this sooner-than-expected opportunity for perhaps the most interesting catcher prospect there is, his short and stocky build looking as out-of-place as his batting line.

Age: 23 | Rostered on CBS: 3%

2019 minors: 9-10, 3.54 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 155 IP, 17 BB, 169 K

2020 majors: 3.24 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 8 1/3 IP, 0 BB, 7 K

Despite his impressive stat line in the upper minors, Newsome barely ranked among the Mariners top 30 prospects coming into the year, but the control artist has made the most of his opportunity so far, pounding the strike zone with a three-pitch mix.

Thriving with new opportunity

Ty France, 1B/2B/3B, Mariners

Age: 26 | Rostered on CBS: 28%

2019 minors: .399 BA (296 AB), 27 HR, 27 2B, 1.247 OPS, 30 BB, 51 K

2020 majors: .330 BA (88 AB), 4 HR, 6 2B, .961 OPS, 10 BB, 22 K

France put up the most absurd batting line of anyone in the minors last year, and while it was obviously inflated by the juiced ball-infused PCL, it still makes him deserving of the opportunity the Mariners are giving him now. There's a hitter in there, though it's not clear exactly what kind.

DJ Stewart, OF, Orioles

Age: 26 | Rostered on CBS: 26%

2019 minors: .283 BA (258 AB), 15 HR, .948 OPS, 45 BB, 58 K

2020 majors: .250 BA (44 AB), 6 HR, 1.103 OPS, 11 BB, 20 K

Another home run Monday makes it seven in nine games for an overdue prospect with a strong minor-league track record — which includes excellent plate discipline, just in case you're thinking of disqualifying him for all the strikeouts in a limited sample.

Age: 27 | Rostered on CBS: 16%

2019 minors: .325 BA (382 AB), 36 HR, 30 2B, 1.109 OPS, 59 BB, 115 K

2020 majors: .286 BA (49 AB), 5 HR, 2 2B, .975 OPS, 1 BB, 8 K

Walsh is another player whose minor-league production last year was inflated by the introduction of MLB balls to the already hitter-friendly PCL, but he did also have 29 homers in 2018 and is putting bat on ball so much more regularly this year that it seems possible he could position himself to start at first base next year.

Age: 25 | Rostered on CBS: 10%

2019 minors: .289 BA (329 AB), 16 HR, 24 2B, .929 OPS, 72 BB, 82 K

2020 majors: .200 BA (25 AB), 2 HR, 1 2B, .766 OPS, 3 BB, 12 K

Lowe has looked like a complete hitter in the minors the past two years and performed admirably in his first taste last year, but his inability to seize a full-time job to this point (not to mention his loss of rookie eligibility) seems to have made him a forgotten man in dynasty.

Making their case to close

Jordan Romano, RP, Blue Jays

Age: 27 | Rostered on CBS: 18%

2019 minors: 5 SV, 5.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 38 2/3 IP, 14 BB, 53 K

2020 majors: 2 SV, 1.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 14 2/3 IP, 5 BB, 21 K

His stay in the closer role this year was cut all too short by a finger injury, but with Ken Giles destined for a free agency, Romano remains a prime candidate to step into it next year, provided the Blue Jays don't bring in a more proven guy to take them further down the path of contention.

Age: 26 | Rostered on CBS: 13%

2019 minors: 3.16 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 51 1/3 IP, 37 BB, 74 K

2020 majors: 1.80 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 20 IP, 14 BB, 32 K

The walk rate made him a not-so-serious candidate to close after Trevor Rosenthal was traded, but the strikeout rate suggests Staumont is an ace reliever in the making. It's not at all unprecedented for a short relief guy to drastically reduce his walks from one year to the next.

Age: 27 | Rostered on CBS: 11%

2019 majors: 3.91 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 48 1/3 IP, 38 BB, 74 K

2020 majors: 2.66 ERA, 0.74 WHIP, 20 1/3 IP, 7 BB, 32 K

Here's the perfect example of a plainly talented reliever who took off once he figured out how to throw strikes, and while closer Daniel Hudson is under contract for another year, the 33-year-old has been far from stable in the ninth inning, perhaps opening the door for a changing of the guard.

Age: 26 | Rostered on CBS: 7%

2019 majors: 2.13 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 67 2/3 IP, 24 BB, 60 K

2020 majors: 1.23 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 7 1/3 IP, 4 BB, 12 K

With Alex Colome destined for free agency and Bummer already locked in long-term, it stands to reason the White Sox might view the latter as an internal fix, even though he has been sidelined most of this year by a biceps issue.

Gone, but not ... OK, they're forgotten

Age: 28 | Rostered on CBS: 11%

2019 majors: 18-4, 4.03 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 143 IP, 39 BB, 153 K

Because German's absence this year was due to suspension and not injury, he might have been too painful for anyone to stash regardless of the success he's had so far. Now's the time to forfeit that roster spot for a potentially impactful player next year.

Age: 28 | Rostered on CBS: 8%

2019 majors: 2-3, 4.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 37 1/3 IP, 8 BB, 30 K

Chances are Chris Sale, Noah Syndergaard and Luis Severino are stashed away already, but Taillon is the Tommy John patient who may be overlooked. While he doesn't have the track record of those others, there's reason to suspect he's another Pirates pitcher (like Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow) whose potential was stifled by the old regime.

There may be something there

Age: 26 | Rostered on CBS: 8%

2019 minors: 11-12, 4.00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 146 1/3 IP, 53 BB, 133 K

2020 majors: 0-2, 2.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 28 1/3 IP, 14 BB, 36 K

Though his production this year has come mostly as a reliever, he has continued to strike out hitters at a nice rate in his recent spot starts. He was a nothing prospect prior to this year but has added a slider that now looks like his best pitch while also picking up a couple miles per hour on his fastball.

Age: 23 | Rostered on CBS: 8%

2019 minors: .301 BA (465 AB), 11 HR, 17 SB, .833 OPS, 37 BB, 110 K

2020 majors: .337 BA (86 AB), 3 HR, .881 OPS, 4 BB, 25 K

There really isn't a standout tool for Castro, whose clearly sporting an unsustainable BABIP right now but is making a strong case to be the starting shortstop next year nonetheless. He's probably more Niko Goodrum than Jean Segura, but it's too early to say at this stage of his career.