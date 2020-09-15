Watch Now: Full Highlights:Indians at Twins ( 1:45 )

I'll be the first to acknowledge that, this year especially, projecting pitching matchups just three days in advance has been a recipe for failure. So naturally, anything more than that would be a fool's errand.

And yet so much rides on getting things right the final week of the season that I think it makes sense to be unusually proactive, looking to get a jump on your competition by stashing away some of the most attractive streaming candidates as early as possible.

You have more of your roster to work with, after all, since anyone who isn't a part of your starting lineup can be on the chopping block now, and even if you don't see the need to stream these pitchers yourself, it pays to keep them out of your competition's hands.

We discuss Monday standouts and some 2021 keeper issues on the Tuesday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Again, these matchups are highly subject to change, but as things stand now, here are eight pitchers who I think could make a dent off the waiver wire in Week 10 (Sept. 21-27):