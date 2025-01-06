vladimir-guerrero.jpg

79 days until Opening Day … 

I'm going to be honest: rankings are one of the things I find toughest about this job, which isn't great because they are one of the absolute most important things about this job!

The problem is an ordinal ranking – "This guy is better than this guy, who is better than the next guy, and so on down the line" – just isn't really how you should be thinking about things. Things just aren't as black and white as all that, and it's always more helpful to think of players in terms of ranges of outcomes rather than just one specific number.

Think of Vladimir Guerrero or Matt Olson and how their respective careers have gone. You know you're always going to get something good from them, but the ranges are incredibly wide – Olson was one of the handful of best hitters in Fantasy in 2023 and then followed it up with a run-of-the-mill good season for a first baseman; Guerrero has had the exact opposite trend. How do you even go about ranking established superstar players who have gone from top-12 overall value to ranking between 60 and 70 from one season to the next? Especially when they've both had that kind of gulf twice in the past four seasons?

And then there's this: Your rankings should look very different in the rest of the draft if you took Elly De La Cruz in the first round compared to Paul Skenes. No ranking can account for every possible team build, let alone your personal risk tolerance or preferences. 

(Tiers are a better formulation, on the whole, but are still imperfect – again, if you drafted Elly De La Cruz, you should rank someone like Andres Gimenez or Nico Hoerner a lot lower than someone who takes Yordan Alvarez, and it's hard to account for that beforehand). 

But rankings are the way we communicate our player preferences for the upcoming season, and it's rankings time. The Fantasy Baseball Today team has been hard at work putting together our rankings for the 2025 season, and the full rankings from myself, Scott White, and Frank Stampfl will be available on CBSSports.com next week. That'll include both H2H points and Rotisserie scoring formats, plus Salary Cap Draft/Auction values for both formats – and we'll even go 600 deep in both formats for those of you on AL/NL-only leagues. 

We'll also have our first round of Sleepers, Breakouts, and Busts, plus Scott White's Tiers 1.0, next week with the launch of our Draft Prep page, which is really what I view as the start of Draft Prep season. If you've been reading along all offseason, you know we've been here all along, reacting to news, recapping the 2024 season, and so much more.

But from here until the end of March, we're here to make sure you have absolutely everything you need to be ready for your drafts. And that starts today with my rankings, and we'll go position-by-position before my first top-200 of the offseason: 

Chris Towers' 2025 Rankings

Catchers

The one I'm still trying to figure out is Willson Contreras. Even No. 5 at catcher might be way too low if he's really just going to be the Cardinals full-time first baseman – he has hit .263 while averaging 27 homers, 80 runs, 80 RBI, and eight steals per 162 games since getting to the Cardinals, and might be capable of even more if he avoids the kind of nagging injuries that have tended to befall him behind the plate. If he gets a similar number of plate appearances, he could challenge his younger brother for the top spot at the position. 

  1. William Contreras
  2. Adley Rutschman
  3. Yainer Diaz
  4. Salvador Perez
  5. Willson Contreras
  6. Will Smith
  7. Cal Raleigh
  8. Shea Langeliers
  9. J.T. Realmuto
  10. Logan O'Hoppe
  11. Francisco Alvarez
  12. Tyler Stephenson

First basemen

First base feels like it should be a lot stronger than this, honestly – in my State of the Position piece from a few months back, I wrote about how first base is in a state of historical weakness and why that may not change in 2025. I have some hope that Paul Goldschmidt (No. 13 1B in my rankings) could have a better-than-expected season in New York, but there really aren't a ton of options outside of this top-12 I would feel good about starting. It's a problem. 

  1. Vladimir Guerrero
  2. Bryce Harper
  3. Freddie Freeman
  4. Matt Olson
  5. Pete Alonso
  6. Christian Walker
  7. Josh Naylor
  8. Cody Bellinger
  9. Triston Casas
  10. Vinnie Pasquantino
  11. Spencer Steer
  12. Jake Burger

Second basemen

I think this sums up the state of the middle infield well: Matt McLain is the No. 6 second baseman for me this season, and he's just the No. 12 shortstop. If you're looking for speed or batting average, you can generally find those two categories, but it's becoming increasingly tough to find power here, especially – only five players managed to get to 20 homers while playing at least 20 games at second base in 2024, compared to 17 in each of the 2019 and 2021 seasons.

  1. Ketel Marte
  2. Jose Altuve
  3. Marcus Semien
  4. Ozzie Albies
  5. Jordan Westburg
  6. Matt McLain
  7. Luis Garcia
  8. Brice Turang
  9. Xander Bogaerts
  10. Luis Rengifo
  11. Nico Hoerner
  12. Jackson Holliday

Third basemen

I think you could put any of the players from Jazz Chisholm (No. 26 in my rankings) to Manny Machado (No. 36) in basically any order, and I wouldn't argue with you. Chisholm managed to stay (mostly) healthy in 2024 and put up a 39-homer, 63-steal pace after getting traded to the Yankees, so I think there might be just a smidge more upside with him – along with a lot more risk. 

  1. Jose Ramirez
  2. Jazz Chisholm
  3. Austin Riley
  4. Rafael Devers
  5. Manny Machado
  6. Royce Lewis
  7. Jordan Westburg
  8. Mark Vientos
  9. Junior Caminero
  10. Matt Chapman
  11. Alex Bregman
  12. Eugenio Suarez

Shortstops

It's the deepest position in Fantasy, but I'm a little wary about things once you get outside of the top seven here. You're going to pay a premium for the likes of Abrams, Cruz, and Adames (all top-75 in ADP in December, though Abrams has dropped about a round since signing with the Giants). I'm more inclined to wait things out if I can't get one of the top seven, I think. 

  1. Bobby Witt
  2. Gunnar Henderson
  3. Elly De La Cruz
  4. Mookie Betts
  5. Francisco Lindor
  6. Trea Turner
  7. Corey Seager
  8. CJ Abrams
  9. Oneil Cruz
  10. Bo Bichette
  11. Willy Adames
  12. Matt McLain

Outfielders

This is one position that feels significantly stronger than it did this time a year ago, thanks to the emergence of young guys like Jackson Chourio and Jackson Merrill, among others. One player I'm having trouble wrapping my head around at his current cost is one of 2024's biggest breakouts: Lawrence Butler. His ADP in December was up to 71.1 as the No. 18 OF – he's my No. 82 player right now, and even that feels a bit aggressive for a guy who has two career months with an OPS north of .740. 

  1. Aaron Judge
  2. Kyle Tucker
  3. Juan Soto
  4. Mookie Betts
  5. Fernando Tatis
  6. Corbin Carroll
  7. Julio Rodriguez
  8. Yordan Alvarez
  9. Jackson Chourio
  10. Ronald Acuna
  11. Jarren Duran
  12. Jazz Chisholm
  13. Jackson Merrill
  14. Michael Harris
  15. Oneil Cruz
  16. James Wood
  17. Teoscar Hernandez
  18. Wyatt Langford
  19. Luis Robert
  20. Anthony Santander
  21. Brenton Doyle
  22. Lawrence Butler
  23. Seiya Suzuki
  24. Christian Yelich
  25. Riley Greene
  26. Cody Bellinger
  27. Bryan Reynolds
  28. Mike Trout
  29. Spencer Steer
  30. Randy Arozarena
  31. Ian Happ
  32. Dylan Crews
  33. Steven Kwan
  34. Jasson Dominguez
  35. Brandon Nimmo
  36. Adolis Garcia

Starting pitchers

I'm only going 48 deep here, so here's an incomplete sample of names who aren't included in the rankings below: Seth Lugo, Luis Gil, Christopher Sanchez, Sean Manaea, Shane Baz, Kevin Gausman, Ronel Blanco, Tanner Houck, Jose Berrios. I don't think my strategy at SP ever really changes – I want two top-20-ish options, and then I'm going to ignore the position until the double-digit rounds, most likely – but there's no shortage of interesting options if you want to wait. 

I've talked a lot this offseason about how I'm likely going to be lower on Roki Sasaki than the consensus, and I'm putting my money where my mouth is here. He's the No. 20 SP in NFBC drafts since December 1, with an ADP of 76.8; he's my No. 34 SP and my No. 110 overall player. It's not that I dislike him, but as I wrote earlier in the offseason, I think he's less of a sure thing than he's being treated like right now. 

  1. Tarik Skubal
  2. Zack Wheeler
  3. Paul Skenes
  4. Corbin Burnes
  5. Logan Gilbert
  6. Chris Sale
  7. Cole Ragans
  8. Garrett Crochet
  9. George Kirby
  10. Dylan Cease
  11. Gerrit Cole
  12. Framber Valdez
  13. Michael King
  14. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  15. Shota Imanaga
  16. Blake Snell
  17. Jacob deGrom
  18. Pablo Lopez
  19. Luis Castillo
  20. Aaron Nola
  21. Logan Webb
  22. Bailey Ober
  23. Hunter Greene
  24. Max Fried
  25. Bryce Miller
  26. Freddy Peralta
  27. Hunter Brown
  28. Zac Gallen
  29. Joe Ryan
  30. Shohei Ohtani
  31. Tyler Glasnow
  32. Spencer Strider
  33. Justin Steele
  34. Roki Sasaki
  35. Spencer Schwellenbach
  36. Grayson Rodriguez
  37. Tanner Bibee
  38. Carlos Rodon
  39. Sonny Gray
  40. Jack Flaherty
  41. Bryan Woo
  42. Jared Jones
  43. Sandy Alcantara
  44. Kodai Senga
  45. Reynaldo Lopez
  46. Yusei Kikuchi
  47. Shane McClanahan
  48. Robbie Ray

Relief pitchers

One player I'm lower on than the consensus is Felix Bautista. Yes, he was arguably the best reliever in baseball the last time we saw him, and he figures to be the closer for a very good Orioles team. But I just can't justify a top-65 pick on a closer we haven't seen pitch since 2023. Relievers are never sure things, but that's an especially steep price for an especially un-sure thing.  

  1. Emmanuel Clase
  2. Edwin Diaz
  3. Devin Williams
  4. Josh Hader
  5. Mason Miller
  6. Raisel Iglesias
  7. Ryan Helsley
  8. Jhoan Duran
  9. Andres Munoz
  10. Robert Suarez
  11. Felix Bautista
  12. Kirby Yates

Top 200 

I'm only realizing now that I'm probably going to have to explain my "Bobby Witt > Aaron Judge > Shohei Ohtani" ranking here, seeing as Judge and Ohtani are coming off historically productive seasons where both outearned Witt. I think there's basically no wrong answer between the three of them, but Witt's youth and relative lack of injury risk make him the better pick here. I'm going to go more in-depth on The No. 1 pick question in the coming weeks, and I certainly reserve the right to change my opinion on the order of all three of them before we get to late March. For now, here's what it looks like: 

  1. Bobby Witt
  2. Aaron Judge
  3. Shohei Ohtani
  4. Jose Ramirez
  5. Gunnar Henderson
  6. Kyle Tucker
  7. Juan Soto
  8. Elly De La Cruz
  9. Mookie Betts
  10. Fernando Tatis
  11. Corbin Carroll
  12. Julio Rodriguez
  13. Francisco Lindor
  14. Yordan Alvarez
  15. Tarik Skubal
  16. Vladimir Guerrero
  17. Jackson Chourio
  18. Zack Wheeler
  19. Paul Skenes
  20. Ronald Acuna
  21. Jarren Duran
  22. Bryce Harper
  23. Freddie Freeman
  24. Trea Turner
  25. Ketel Marte
  26. Jazz Chisholm
  27. Austin Riley
  28. Rafael Devers
  29. Corbin Burnes
  30. Logan Gilbert
  31. Jackson Merrill
  32. Matt Olson
  33. William Contreras
  34. Chris Sale
  35. Corey Seager
  36. Manny Machado
  37. CJ Abrams
  38. Cole Ragans
  39. Garrett Crochet
  40. George Kirby
  41. Dylan Cease
  42. Emmanuel Clase
  43. Michael Harris
  44. Jose Altuve
  45. Pete Alonso
  46. Gerrit Cole
  47. Edwin Diaz
  48. Devin Williams
  49. Josh Hader
  50. Mason Miller
  51. Framber Valdez
  52. Marcus Semien
  53. Ozzie Albies
  54. Marcell Ozuna
  55. Michael King
  56. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  57. Oneil Cruz
  58. Brent Rooker
  59. Kyle Schwarber
  60. Shota Imanaga
  61. Adley Rutschman
  62. James Wood
  63. Teoscar Hernandez
  64. Raisel Iglesias
  65. Ryan Helsley
  66. Wyatt Langford
  67. Luis Robert
  68. Blake Snell
  69. Jacob deGrom
  70. Pablo Lopez
  71. Luis Castillo
  72. Aaron Nola
  73. Anthony Santander
  74. Bo Bichette
  75. Brenton Doyle
  76. Logan Webb
  77. Yainer Diaz
  78. Salvador Perez
  79. Bailey Ober
  80. Royce Lewis
  81. Hunter Greene
  82. Lawrence Butler
  83. Jhoan Duran
  84. Willy Adames
  85. Max Fried
  86. Seiya Suzuki
  87. Bryce Miller
  88. Jordan Westburg
  89. Andres Munoz
  90. Robert Suarez
  91. Will Smith
  92. Freddy Peralta
  93. Christian Yelich
  94. Felix Bautista
  95. Hunter Brown
  96. Mark Vientos
  97. Riley Greene
  98. Christian Walker
  99. Josh Naylor
  100. Junior Caminero
  101. Zac Gallen
  102. Cody Bellinger
  103. Bryan Reynolds
  104. Triston Casas
  105. Joe Ryan
  106. Tyler Glasnow
  107. Spencer Strider
  108. Justin Steele
  109. Vinnie Pasquantino
  110. Roki Sasaki
  111. Spencer Schwellenbach
  112. Grayson Rodriguez
  113. Tanner Bibee
  114. Cal Raleigh
  115. Mike Trout
  116. Spencer Steer
  117. Randy Arozarena
  118. Kirby Yates
  119. Carlos Rodon
  120. Sonny Gray
  121. Jack Flaherty
  122. Willson Contreras
  123. Ian Happ
  124. Bryan Woo
  125. Jared Jones
  126. Matt McLain
  127. Dylan Crews
  128. Shea Langeliers
  129. Sandy Alcantara
  130. Kodai Senga
  131. J.T. Realmuto
  132. Steven Kwan
  133. Jasson Dominguez
  134. Luis Garcia
  135. Reynaldo Lopez
  136. Yusei Kikuchi
  137. Brandon Nimmo
  138. Logan O'Hoppe
  139. Brice Turang
  140. Shane McClanahan
  141. Lucas Erceg
  142. Matt Chapman
  143. Alex Bregman
  144. Adolis Garcia
  145. Colton Cowser
  146. Eugenio Suarez
  147. Trevor Megill
  148. Pete Fairbanks
  149. Pete Crow-Armstrong
  150. Tommy Edman
  151. Alexis Diaz
  152. Jake Burger
  153. Ezequiel Tovar
  154. Anthony Volpe
  155. Ryan Walker
  156. Nick Castellanos
  157. Robbie Ray
  158. Ryan Pepiot
  159. Xavier Edwards
  160. Seth Lugo
  161. Luis Gil
  162. Xander Bogaerts
  163. Ceddanne Rafaela
  164. Isaac Paredes
  165. Luis Rengifo
  166. Nico Hoerner
  167. Alec Bohm
  168. Cristopher Sanchez
  169. Kenley Jansen
  170. Jurickson Profar
  171. Parker Meadows
  172. Francisco Alvarez
  173. Sean Manaea
  174. Lane Thomas
  175. Zach Eflin
  176. Taj Bradley
  177. Shane Baz
  178. Tyler O'Neill
  179. Michael Kopech
  180. Kerry Carpenter
  181. Spencer Arrighetti
  182. Jackson Holliday
  183. Tyler Stephenson
  184. Nathan Eovaldi
  185. Masyn Winn
  186. Jeremy Pena
  187. Zach Neto
  188. Tanner Houck
  189. Andres Gimenez
  190. Bryson Stott
  191. Taylor Ward
  192. Paul Goldschmidt
  193. Luis Arraez
  194. Dansby Swanson
  195. Yu Darvish
  196. Nick Lodolo
  197. Michael Toglia
  198. Evan Carter
  199. Cedric Mullins
  200. Victor Robles