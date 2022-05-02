Happy Monday, everyone! It was another wild and exciting weekend of baseball. The Colorado Rockies continue to roll at home as one of the MLB's most surprising teams to start -- they've won three in a row in an absolutely loaded NL West. At this stage it's fair to say the NL West is baseball's best, at least top to bottom, and it could stay that way. We also saw the red-hot New York Yankees extend their MLB-leading win streak to nine. But let's talk some Fantasy Baseball now.

The weekend was jam-packed with Fantasy-relevant nuggets, and we're going to dive into all of them below. But one place I want to start us off at -- in the NL -- where Cardinals RP Ryan Helsley reached 103.1 mph on a fastball. The flamethrower actually averaged over 100 mph (100.6) while pitching the final two innings of Sunday's win. He threw two perfect innings and racked up four strikeouts in the process. Helsley now leads all qualified relievers in swinging strike rate (26.9%) and strike to walk rate (16 strikeouts, zero walks). He's just 7% rostered, but that could and should change fast. The last we saw of Cardinals closer Giovanny Gallegos was when he allowed four runs on four hits back on Monday, and remember this was a ball club that toyed around with the idea of a few different options -- at least publicly -- to close out games this past spring. Get out ahead of this one and claim Helsley now. He's worth anywhere from 5-10% of your FAAB budget.

Below we'll also discuss some more options that could be worth pursuing from your waiver wire -- both hitters and pitchers -- we'll get into Eric Lauer's continued success in what is truly shaping up as a breakout season and dive into a recent prospect call up that has caught our attention. We'll also recap other key takeaways from the weekend's action. But first, make sure you're all caught up on our Week 5 Fantasy Baseball prep over at CBSSports.com/Fantasy/Baseball. On Friday, Scott White dropped his Week 5 sleeper hitters, sleeper pitchers and his two-start pitcher rankings.

And of course, as always, you can follow to make sure you get the latest episodes of Fantasy Baseball Today right when they drop on Apple and Spotify.

Lauer outage!

Will the real Eric Lauer please stand up? Is this the version of the Brewers SP that we can count on the rest of the way because if so -- wow. Lauer continued the absolute tear he's been on in his weekend start vs. the Cubs. He went seven innings deep and struck up 11 with 21 induced swinging strikes on 96 pitches. 14 came on his vicious fastball. He also only allowed five hits, one walk and one earned run. Lauer now has 34 strikeouts (and just five walks) in his first four starts to go along with a swinging strikeout rate that is up more than 3% from last season.

Prospect call up!

If you're in a two-catcher league and don't like how things are going so far for you at that position this might interest you. The Royals have recalled catcher prospect MJ Melendez from Triple-A and at the same time have sent catcher Cam Gallagher to the injured list. The good news is that the opportunity is there, but the bad news is that Melendez has struggled thus far in Triple-A. He's batting just .160 in the minors this year but has added two homers and three steals. Throw all that aside, however, and just note that he hit .288 with 41 homers between Double-A and Triple-A last season. That kind of upside is worth taking a flier on in two-catcher leagues. Melendez is currently rostered in 19% of leagues.

Deeper prospect stash

No one is a bigger supporter of Twins 3B prospect Jose Miranda, but he's been buried in the minors.. until now. There's some buzz generating about a possible Miranda call up if the Twins place Kyle Garlick on the IL. Miranda is just 26% rostered and one of the better pure hitters of the top prospects who might get the ball this year. He is definitely worth stashing.

A shallow and deep league waiver option

Shallower leagues

Randal Grichuk, OF, Rockies: The former Blue Jay is getting hot with five more hits from the weekend including a home run on Sunday. He's 68% rostered and worth grabbing now in any format.

Deeper leagues

Brian Anderson, 3B, Marlins: Anderson collected four hits over the weekend and a home run on Sunday. His walk rate, barrel rate and fly ball rate are all up. He's just 18% rostered.

A waiver wire pitcher to target

Dane Dunning, SP, Rangers: The former top prospect from Texas threw 7 2/3 of one run ball and only allowed three combined hits and walks with seven strikeouts against the Braves this weekend. His velocity is up and his slider and changeup usage are up. He's just 14% rostered.

News and lineup notes

