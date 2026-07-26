Fantasy Baseball Trade Deadline Tracker: Curtis Mead built for Fenway; Connelly Early fills Nationals need

The trade deadline is closing in, and the dominoes have begun to fall. First up is the rare sort of deal driven by need rather than finances between two teams on the fringes of contention. Given how much of the league in a similar spot, perhaps we'll see more trades of that variety before the clock strikes 6 p.m. ET on Monday, Aug. 3.

Whatever happens, the best place to find out what it means for your Fantasy Baseball team is right here in the Trade Deadline Tracker. Over the next week-plus, Scott White and Chris Towers will use this space to break down every move that's of some significance for Fantasy, updating the feed as trades happen. Be sure to bookmark it so you'll always have the latest insights and information.

Curtis Mead traded to Red Sox for Connelly Early

Curtis Mead 3B BOS Boston • Age: 25 2026 Stats AVG .254 HR 17 SB 6 OBP .352 OPS .852 AB 284

How refreshing to see a trade that's more about matching up needs than shedding salary for prospects. Mead and Early both have several years of control left and, with this trade, become foundational pieces for clubs that lacked what they can provide. The big winner for Fantasy is Mead, who has had a breakout season in every respect but was required to sit occasionally on account of the Nationals' infield surplus. He should play every day for the Red Sox -- and at second base, no less, likely preserving his triple eligibility for next year. He also has a batted-ball profile that's perfectly suited for Fenway Park, lacking in high-end exit velocities but abounding in fly balls pulled from the right side. He was already having an offensive breakthrough, but you can expect his batting average to rise as some of his fly ball outs become singles and doubles off the Green Monster. This trade puts him on the fringes of the top 12 at third base, where he's of the most use in Fantasy.

Connelly Early SP WAS Washington • Age: 24 2026 Stats W-L 7-5 ERA 3.44 WHIP 1.26 INN 91.2 BB 34 K 93

From a real-world perspective, this trade probably seems like a coup for the Nationals, seeing as Early was a top prospect coming into the year while Mead had already flopped with two organizations and is challenged defensively. Mead's stock has obviously risen since then, however, while Early's has probably slipped a little. Notably, the Nationals are acquiring Early while he's sidelined by elbow inflammation, which doesn't sound serious but does introduce an element of uncertainty. Even prior to the injury, Early's control had been shaky and his stuff had played down, putting his ERA estimators well above his actual ERA. Perhaps the Red Sox thought they should get while the getting was good. --Scott White