Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 identify Zack Wheeler, Tyler Anderson as sleepers
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them all while highlighting some of his favorites.
Not so many off days in Week 16 (July 9-15). In fact, thanks to a number of makeup doubleheaders from a rainy first month, a whopping six teams are playing eight games.
For the purposes of this list, though, it's the same as having seven. No team can ever have more than two two-start pitchers. There just aren't enough days in the week to build in rest for more. Still, when half the teams are playing at least seven games, a rarity for this season, it makes for a wide selection.
Among the two-start options owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, there aren't any must-haves for this week, but there are a number of worthwhile pickups, ranging from the streaking Zack Wheeler and Tyler Anderson to the matchup-friendly Andrew Suarez.
In all, I'd say each of the top 28 is at least worth considering in points leagues, provided you have the roster space for them. In categories leagues where you're looking to protect ERA and WHIP, I might cut it off at Wheeler 11 spots earlier. The happy medium -- those I feel comfortable recommending on some level -- is right about at 21, a matchup-friendly Danny Duffy. Rich Hill would be on the right side of that line if we had a better idea about his health status.
|Two-start pitchers for Week 16
|Rank
|Pitcher
|Start 1
|Start 2
|1
|Justin Verlander, HOU
|vs. OAK
|vs. DET
|2
|Gerrit Cole, HOU
|vs. OAK
|vs. DET
|3
|Aaron Nola, PHI
|at NYM
|at MIA
|4
|Jose Berrios, MIN
|vs. KC
|vs. TB
|5
|Trevor Bauer, CLE
|vs. CIN
|vs. NYY
|6
|Patrick Corbin, ARI
|at COL
|at ATL
|7
|Mike Clevinger, CLE
|vs. CIN
|vs. NYY
|8
|Clayton Kershaw, LAD
|at SD
|vs. LAA
|9
|Sean Manaea, OAK
|at HOU
|at SF
|10
|Chris Archer, TB
|vs. DET
|at MIN
|11
|Eduardo Rodriguez, BOS
|vs. TEX
|vs. TOR
|12
|Zach Eflin, PHI
|at NYM
|at MIA
|13
|Kyle Hendricks, CHC
|at SF
|at SD
|14
|Garrett Richards, LAA
|vs. SEA
|at LAD
|15
|Chase Anderson, MIL
|at MIA
|at PIT
|16
|Masahiro Tanaka, NYY
|at BAL
|at CLE
|17
|Zack Wheeler, NYM
|vs. PHI
|vs. WAS
|18
|Tyler Anderson, COL
|vs. ARI
|vs. SEA
|19
|Jhoulys Chacin, MIL
|at MIA
|at PIT
|20
|CC Sabathia, NYY
|at BAL
|at CLE
|21
|Danny Duffy, KC
|at MIN
|at CHW
|22
|Rich Hill, LAD
|at SD
|vs. LAA
|23
|Marcus Stroman, TOR
|at ATL
|at BOS
|24
|Julio Teheran, ATL
|vs. TOR
|vs. ARI
|25
|Mike Minor, TEX*
|at BOS
|at BAL
|26
|Mike Leake, SEA
|at LAA
|at COL
|27
|Andrew Suarez, SF
|vs. CHC
|vs. OAK
|28
|Jose Urena, MIA
|vs. MIL
|vs. PHI
|29
|Frankie Montas, OAK*
|at HOU
|at SF
|30
|Ivan Nova, PIT
|vs. WAS
|vs. MIL
|31
|Andrew Cashner, BAL
|vs. NYY
|vs. TEX
|32
|Anthony DeSclafani, CIN
|at CLE
|at STL
|33
|Aaron Slegers, MIN
|vs. KC
|vs. TB
|34
|Eric Lauer, SD
|vs. LAD
|vs. CHC
|35
|Francisco Liriano, DET*
|at TB
|at HOU
|36
|Jeremy Hellickson, WAS
|at PIT
|at NYM
|37
|Yefry Ramirez, BAL*
|vs. NYY
|vs. TEX
|38
|Luis Perdomo, SD
|vs. LAD
|vs. CHC
|39
|Jefry Rodriguez, WAS
|at PIT
|at NYM
*RP-eligible
