Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 16 identify Zack Wheeler, Tyler Anderson as sleepers

A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them all while highlighting some of his favorites.

Not so many off days in Week 16 (July 9-15). In fact, thanks to a number of makeup doubleheaders from a rainy first month, a whopping six teams are playing eight games.

For the purposes of this list, though, it's the same as having seven. No team can ever have more than two two-start pitchers. There just aren't enough days in the week to build in rest for more. Still, when half the teams are playing at least seven games, a rarity for this season, it makes for a wide selection.

Among the two-start options owned in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues, there aren't any must-haves for this week, but there are a number of worthwhile pickups, ranging from the streaking Zack Wheeler and Tyler Anderson to the matchup-friendly Andrew Suarez.

In all, I'd say each of the top 28 is at least worth considering in points leagues, provided you have the roster space for them. In categories leagues where you're looking to protect ERA and WHIP, I might cut it off at Wheeler 11 spots earlier. The happy medium -- those I feel comfortable recommending on some level -- is right about at 21, a matchup-friendly Danny Duffy. Rich Hill would be on the right side of that line if we had a better idea about his health status.

Two-start pitchers for Week 16
Rank Pitcher Start 1 Start 2
1Justin Verlander, HOUvs. OAKvs. DET
2Gerrit Cole, HOUvs. OAKvs. DET
3Aaron Nola, PHIat NYMat MIA
4Jose Berrios, MINvs. KCvs. TB
5Trevor Bauer, CLEvs. CINvs. NYY
6Patrick Corbin, ARIat COLat ATL
7Mike Clevinger, CLEvs. CINvs. NYY
8Clayton Kershaw, LADat SDvs. LAA
9Sean Manaea, OAKat HOUat SF
10Chris Archer, TBvs. DETat MIN
11Eduardo Rodriguez, BOSvs. TEXvs. TOR
12Zach Eflin, PHIat NYMat MIA
13Kyle Hendricks, CHCat SFat SD
14Garrett Richards, LAAvs. SEAat LAD
15Chase Anderson, MILat MIAat PIT
16Masahiro Tanaka, NYYat BALat CLE
17Zack Wheeler, NYMvs. PHIvs. WAS
18Tyler Anderson, COLvs. ARIvs. SEA
19Jhoulys Chacin, MILat MIAat PIT
20CC Sabathia, NYYat BALat CLE
21Danny Duffy, KCat MINat CHW
22Rich Hill, LADat SDvs. LAA
23Marcus Stroman, TORat ATLat BOS
24Julio Teheran, ATLvs. TORvs. ARI
25Mike Minor, TEX*at BOSat BAL
26Mike Leake, SEAat LAAat COL
27Andrew Suarez, SFvs. CHCvs. OAK
28Jose Urena, MIAvs. MILvs. PHI
29Frankie Montas, OAK*at HOUat SF
30Ivan Nova, PITvs. WASvs. MIL
31Andrew Cashner, BALvs. NYYvs. TEX
32Anthony DeSclafani, CINat CLEat STL
33Aaron Slegers, MINvs. KCvs. TB
34Eric Lauer, SDvs. LADvs. CHC
35Francisco Liriano, DET*at TBat HOU
36Jeremy Hellickson, WASat PITat NYM
37Yefry Ramirez, BAL*vs. NYYvs. TEX
38Luis Perdomo, SDvs. LADvs. CHC
39Jefry Rodriguez, WASat PITat NYM

*RP-eligible

