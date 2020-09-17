Watch Now: Highlights: Braves at Orioles ( 1:52 )

Earlier this week, I highlighted some potential streamer pitchers for the season's final week, acknowledging that it was too early to be a complete (or entirely accurate) list. A couple prime candidates have emerged in the days since.

First up is Jose Urquidy, a popular sleeper pick at one point in time who wound up missing the first six weeks of the season for a condition that was never disclosed. He has ramped up quickly in three starts since returning, throwing six two-hit innings in his second start back and then spinning this gem in his third start Tuesday:

Jose Urquidy HOU • SP • 65 Tuesday vs. Rangers IP 7 H 3 ER 1 BB 0 K 7 View Profile

His matchups for the final week (at the Mariners and at the Rangers) couldn't be more favorable, both of them being bottom-10 offenses, and there's no questioning he's fully stretched out now. Efficiency has always been his game anyway, and the uptick in strikeouts in that most recent outing suggests his secondary arsenal is fully up to speed as well.

Next up is Brady Singer, the Royals rookie who surprised with eight one-hit innings last time out. His followup effort Wednesday was nearly as good:

Brady Singer KC • SP • 51 Wednesday at Tigers IP 6 H 2 ER 0 BB 1 K 8 View Profile

It would have been easy to dismiss the first of those two starts as a fluke. Given the way his rookie season had gone to that point, the eight strikeouts and 16 swinging strikes were totally out of place. But then he scored another eight strikeouts on 13 swinging strikes Wednesday (with actually a better whiff rate considering he threw fewer pitches overall). According to MLB.com, he has more or less ditched the changeup to focus on "tunneling" his fastball and slider — i.e., using their similar trajectory to fool hitters — and it seems to be paying off.

And just like in the minors, he has been keeping the ball on the ground for the most part. The control seems to be coming around, too, with him issuing just 1.9 BB/9 over his past five starts. Yes, the former first-round pick is rounding into form at just the right time.

His matchups against the Cardinals and Tigers are favorable, too, and he's rostered in just 40 percent of CBS Sports leagues. Urquidy, at 68 percent, is a tougher find, but both look like must-haves for the season's final week. Even you're too loaded with pitching to slot them into your own lineup, you'll want to keep them out of your opponent's.

