Beyond a handful of elites at the top of the position, third base has been an absolute horror show this year, and I wouldn't doubt that many of you reading this article are eager to upgrade there. It just so happens that a number of interesting alternatives are emerging on the waiver wire, four of which I'll address among the eight players depicted here today.

But first, I want to make a case to hold a player featured in the last edition of Waiver Wire: Braxton Garrett. After back-to-back impressive starts against the Pirates, one of which yielded 11 strikeouts on 23 swinging strikes, the prevailing question was whether he could get it done against anyone else. And early returns would suggest no, he cannot. He allowed five earned in five innings Wednesday at the Reds, a team not exactly known to be an offensive juggernaut.

Braxton Garrett MIA • SP • 60 Wednesday at Reds INN 5 H 7 ER 5 BB 1 K 8 View Profile

But a closer inspection reveals some reasons to be encouraged. Four of the runs came in the first inning, so he clearly settled down after that. He had eight strikeouts compared to one walk in five innings. HIs 13 whiffs on 87 pitches is certainly a good rate, and his slider continued to play like a plus pitch, responsible for 10 of those whiffs.

He probably isn't an ace in the making, but is he good enough to roster still? I believe so, in the same way someone like Eric Lauer is. Garrett seemed like a nobody a year ago, but his velocity is up more than a mile per hour on every pitch this year, which seems to have had a transformative effect.

Of course, if the choice is between him or the top two pitchers featured below, I'm sorry to say Garrett's got to go.