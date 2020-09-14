Watch Now: Highlights: Alec Mills Throws No-Hitter For Cubs ( 1:18 )

Alec Mills threw a no-hitter Sunday, which is obviously a great accomplishment that no one can ever take away from him. But does it mean you need to take him away from that lonely place that is the waiver wire? I wouldn't be so sure.

What skills, might I ask, does he bring to the table? I'll tell you: He's a better-than-average ground-ball pitcher. Not great — not anyone who'll contend for the league lead — but better than average. He limits hard contact to some degree, but not so much that he can't get burned by the long ball, having allowed 1.4 per nine innings so far. His strikeout rate is bad. His walks merely OK. Even with Sunday's effort, he has a 4.85 FIP and a 4.80 xFIP, and lest you think the Statcast data paints a more favorable picture, he entered the day with a 4.93 xERA.

His ERA over his previous five starts was 7.66.

We discuss Mills and the weekend action on the Monday edition of the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. Follow all our podcasts and subscribe here.

Alec Mills CHC • SP • 30 Sunday at Brewers IP 9 H 0 ER 0 BB 3 K 5 View Profile

Sometimes no-hitters just happen, you know? There's a reason a typical baseball season is so long. Every event is subject to so much random chance that you can't accurately sort out who's good and who's bad without a supersized sample of events. Over the course of just one game, virtually anything can happen.

And that's how I view this Mills no-hitter. Once upon a time, Philip Humber threw a perfect game, you know.

Again, Mills is at least pretty good at putting the ball on the ground and might have some modest value with the right matchups. But with the Twins on the slate for next week, fair to say he's not huckleberry.

So who might be?