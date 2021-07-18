tarik-skubal.jpg

The matchups have changed quite a bit from Friday, when we were forced to guess how every rotation would line up coming out of the All-Star break, but the top two remain the same. They're practically musts for all formats, and the next three offer intriguing upside as well.

Overall, it's a promising way to get back into the swing of things. As always, my choices are limited to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.  

Sleeper pitchers for Week 17 (July 19-25)
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. TEX, at KC
ROSTERED
77%
It's two optimal matchups for one of the few up-and-comers with some availability still. Are you waiting for an invitation?
headshot-image
Shane McClanahan SP
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. BAL, at CLE
ROSTERED
66%
Same logic for Tarik Skubal mostly applies for Shane McClanahan, though for a left-hander like him, the Orioles matchup isn't as favorable as you'd think.
headshot-image
Cole Irvin SP
OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. LAA, at SEA
ROSTERED
70%
The data remains less than sold on Cole Irvin, but he's been reliable enough to use in a two-start week, particularly with one being against the Mariners.
headshot-image
Kyle Muller SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 23
Matchups
vs. SD, at PHI
ROSTERED
41%
The presumption is he'll come back from the minors to make these two starts, but you'll need to monitor the wire. He's erratic but gets strikeouts.
headshot-image
Zach Thompson SP
MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. SD
ROSTERED
64%
The unlikeliest breakout of all has shown no signs of slowing down and looks to be enough of a bat-misser that the matchup doesn't matter so much.
headshot-image
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
Matchups
at MIL
ROSTERED
29%
He's fixed his delivery, staying on top of the ball better, and has regained faith in his slider, delivering two strong outings to close out the first half.
headshot-image
Ross Stripling SP
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. BOS at NYM
ROSTERED
51%
He had put together a 2.35 ERA in eight outings prior to the last one, reportedly correcting a pitch-tipping issue. He still makes me nervous, but the Mets matchup is especially favorable.
headshot-image
Jake Odorizzi SP
HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 31
Matchups
vs. TEX
ROSTERED
75%
His second start began with a hiccup, but there were five impressive outings before then. I'd bet on another with this matchup.
headshot-image
Adbert Alzolay SP
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
Matchups
at STL
ROSTERED
56%
He's been hit-or-miss overall, but the Cardinals have a bottom-five offense, if you can believe it.
headshot-image
Domingo German SP
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #55 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. PHI, at BOS
ROSTERED
71%
He's definitely a risk in light of these matchups and his recent struggles, but he's not getting hit especially hard nor beating himself with a bunch of walks. Seems like you could do worse still.