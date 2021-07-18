The matchups have changed quite a bit from Friday, when we were forced to guess how every rotation would line up coming out of the All-Star break, but the top two remain the same. They're practically musts for all formats, and the next three offer intriguing upside as well.
- Week 17: Sleeper hitters | Two-star pitcher rankings
Overall, it's a promising way to get back into the swing of things. As always, my choices are limited to those rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
It's two optimal matchups for one of the few up-and-comers with some availability still. Are you waiting for an invitation?
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
Same logic for Tarik Skubal mostly applies for Shane McClanahan, though for a left-hander like him, the Orioles matchup isn't as favorable as you'd think.
Cole Irvin SP
OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 27
The data remains less than sold on Cole Irvin, but he's been reliable enough to use in a two-start week, particularly with one being against the Mariners.
Kyle Muller SP
ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 23
The presumption is he'll come back from the minors to make these two starts, but you'll need to monitor the wire. He's erratic but gets strikeouts.
MIA Miami • #74 • Age: 27
The unlikeliest breakout of all has shown no signs of slowing down and looks to be enough of a bat-misser that the matchup doesn't matter so much.
Brad Keller SP
KC Kansas City • #56 • Age: 25
He's fixed his delivery, staying on top of the ball better, and has regained faith in his slider, delivering two strong outings to close out the first half.
TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 31
He had put together a 2.35 ERA in eight outings prior to the last one, reportedly correcting a pitch-tipping issue. He still makes me nervous, but the Mets matchup is especially favorable.
HOU Houston • #17 • Age: 31
His second start began with a hiccup, but there were five impressive outings before then. I'd bet on another with this matchup.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
He's been hit-or-miss overall, but the Cardinals have a bottom-five offense, if you can believe it.
NYY N.Y. Yankees • #55 • Age: 28
He's definitely a risk in light of these matchups and his recent struggles, but he's not getting hit especially hard nor beating himself with a bunch of walks. Seems like you could do worse still.