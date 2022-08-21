Lose a stud bat to injury and need a fill-in in a pinch? Tired of that dead weight in your utility spot and looking to catch lightning in a bottle? Scott White has 10 recommendations for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any means, but they're the best you'll be able to do off the waiver wire.
KC Kansas City • #9 • Age: 24
I'm hoping this is the last week I have to do this with Pasquantino. The way his August has gone, it should be evident to all by now that he's good enough to keep in your lineup regardless of matchups. Let's get that roster rate over 80 percent so I can stop writing about him.
ATL Atlanta • #18 • Age: 21
How do you leave Grissom out of your lineup at this point? He's been a hit machine since reaching the majors, just like he was in the minors, and the Braves' matchups aren't exactly prohibitive, beginning with a three-game series against the Pirates. If the trend continues, he'll be too rostered to qualify as a sleeper hitter next time around.
Nate Lowe 1B
TEX Texas • #30 • Age: 27
It's kind of a wonder that even Lowe still qualifies as a sleeper given how bankable he's been since early June, batting .322 with 12 homers and a .903 OPS over his past 66 games. The Rangers have the third-best hitter matchups this week, including two games at Coors Field.
Jean Segura 2B
PHI Philadelphia • #2 • Age: 32
Segura has yet to catch fire after missing two months with a fractured finger, but we all know what he's capable of. Having pitchers like Luis Cessa, Justin Dunn, Tyler Beede and Zach Thompson on the schedule this week should yield favorable results.
STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 24
Nootbaar is on this list for a second straight week, his summer turnaround continuing with a .322 batting average (28 for 87), four homers, and more walks (21) than strikeouts (18) in his past 31 games. It's led to him batting leadoff against right-handers, and the Cardinals have seven of those on the schedule in their eight games this week.
Brett Baty 3B
NYM N.Y. Mets • #22 • Age: 22
Baty has been making hard contact against both righties and lefties so far, but a young left-handed hitter like him is still most bankable against righties. The Mets have five of those on the schedule this week, and they're mashables like Domingo German, Jose Urena, Ryan Feltner and German Marquez.
TEX Texas • #3 • Age: 23
Despite the skepticism surrounding him, Taveras' batting average is still hovering around the .300 mark, and his strikeout rate and exit velocity remain much improved. Between the two games at Coors Field and the three games against the Tigers, he should deal some damage this week.
KC Kansas City • #19 •
You can see why I'd call Vinnie Pasquantino a sleeper even when the Royals matchups are a bit on the tougher side, but Massey may seem like a stretch. He's showing some of the same promising signs that preceded Pasquantino's breakout, though, including a similar average exit velocity (91 mph) and strikeout rate (18.2 percent).
Darick Hall DH
PHI Philadelphia • #25 • Age: 27
Hall hasn't gotten much attention in Fantasy given that he only plays against righties, but the power production has certainly been there with nine home runs in 129 at-bats. Eight of those home runs have come at home, where the Phillies are playing all seven of their games this week, and it just so happens that six are against righties.
A.J. Pollock LF
CHW Chi. White Sox • #18 • Age: 34
Pollock's playing time has been more consistent of late, and while he's cooled off again after a hot start to last week, he's still maybe the only White Sox hitter who's both available enough and good enough to recommend for the most hitter-friendly schedule of Week 21. After Merrill Kelly, the toughest pitcher the White Sox are facing is Daniel Lynch.
Best hitter matchups for Week 21
1. White Sox @KC1, @BAL3, ARI3
2. Rays LAA4, @BOS3
3. Astros MIN3, BAL3
4. Phillies CIN4, PIT3
5. Rangers @MIN1, @COL2, DET3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 21
1. Dodgers MIL3, @MIA3
2. Guardians @SD2, @SEA4
3. Nationals @SEA2, CIN3
4. Diamondbacks @KC2, @CHW3
5. Tigers SF2, @TEX3