Edward Cabrera SP MIA Miami • #27 • Age: 24 Matchups at OAK Rostered 73% Through six starts, the rookie has a swinging-strike rate as good as Gerrit Cole, a ground-ball rate better than Sandy Alcantara and four pitches with a whiff rate of 30 percent or better. Against the Athletics, Cabrera is a gimme.

Cole Irvin SP OAK Oakland • #19 • Age: 28 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 77% Not only is Irvin at home, where he has a 2.12 ERA on the year, but he's facing a Marlins lineup that's arguably the worst in the league against lefties, ranking dead last in both OPS and strikeout rate.

Jesus Luzardo SP MIA Miami • #44 • Age: 24 Matchup at OAK Rostered 76% Luzardo has been hit or miss since returning from a forearm strain, but he's coming off a great start at the Dodgers and shouldn't have too much trouble in a revenge game against what's basically a Triple-A lineup for the Athletics.

Nick Lodolo SP CIN Cincinnati • #40 • Age: 24 Matchups at PHI, at WAS Rostered 55% You like seeing the Nationals on the schedule for Lodolo. The Phillies not so much, but the rookie with the sinister curveball did handle them well enough in his very last start, striking out eight over seven shutout innings.

Jeffrey Springs SP TB Tampa Bay • #59 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. LAA, at BOS Rostered 74% Springs has dominated the ratio stats all year, but a lack of volume has held him back in Fantasy. A two-start week should help with that, and the first matchup against the Angels is particularly inviting.

George Kirby SP SEA Seattle • #68 • Age: 24 Matchup vs. WAS Rostered 75% Kirby is never a bad play in Fantasy, but he tends to get yanked before he can deliver a quality start. The depleted Nationals lineup should help him achieve maximum efficiency this week.

Kyle Gibson SP PHI Philadelphia • #44 • Age: 34 Matchup vs. PIT Rostered 75% Gibson is exactly the kind of pitcher you wait for the right matchups to use, having seen him come through with three consecutive quality starts against the Reds, Marlins and Nationals before having that streak snapped against the Mets Sunday. Here's betting he gets back on track against the Pirates this week.

Ross Stripling SP TOR Toronto • #48 • Age: 32 Matchups at BOS, vs. LAA Rostered 51% Stripling took a no-hitter into the seventh inning in his first start back from a hip strain Wednesday and boasts a 2.93 ERA on the year. Going deep into games has been a consistent problem for him, but it's mitigated by his two starts this week, including one against the Angels.

German Marquez SP COL Colorado • #48 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. TEX, at NYM Rostered 37% Marquez has rebounded from a disastrous first three months with six quality starts in his past seven chances, good for a 3.30 ERA. If you're looking to maximize volume in a points league, he's certainly usable in a two-start week. but the matchups (Rangers at home and Mets on the road) are less than inviting.