Watch Now: Highlights: Mets at Yankees Game 1 ( 2:12 )

Lot of doubleheaders this week. Maybe even more to come depending how the Athletics' COVID-19 situation shakes out. If it remains only one positive test, their series against the Padres at the end of Week 7 (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) will probably hold, but the one against the Mariners at the start of the week may be in jeopardy.

It's getting really difficult to make matchups-based recommendations when the matchups are so regularly shifting, so I'm trying not to lean on them so much. Of course, chasing the hot hand isn't the best process either, so the criteria for this list has become pretty loose.

It's why it's always worth reminding you that it exists mostly for those trying to make the best of a bad situation. You shouldn't be rebuilding your entire lineup based on it, just patching the holes.

I also want to point out that Jesse Winker, Randal Grichuk and Ian Happ just missed the cutoff for this week's list, being rostered in too many leagues. They're all advisable plays — much more than the actual names on this list — if you're on the fence about any of the three.

That said, here are the most advisable hitters among those rostered in less than 75 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

10 Sleeper hitters for Week 7 (Aug. 31-Sept. 6) Jake Cronenworth 2B SD San Diego • #9 • Age: 26 Matchups @COL1, @LAA2, @OAK3 ROSTERED 66% This is maybe the one player on this week's list that I would be looking to play wherever I can (the triple eligibility helps). He's playing every day now, and as good as the base stats are, the expected stats are even better. Andrew McCutchen LF PHI Philadelphia • #22 • Age: 33 Matchups WAS4, @NYM3 ROSTERED 67% The Phillies' leadoff hitter has been getting on base more often of late, entering Sunday batting .365 (19 for 52) with three homers and three steals in his past 12 games. Ryan Mountcastle LF BAL Baltimore • #6 • Age: 23 Matchups @TOR, NYM2, NYY4 ROSTERED 30% With his two-homer breakthrough Sunday, the rookie now has three multi-hit games in four and looks like someone you'll want in your lineup regardless of the matchups. Alec Bohm 3B PHI Philadelphia • #28 • Age: 24 Matchups WAS4, @NYM3 ROSTERED 53% The rookie is himself off to a nice start, his exemplary plate discipline seemingly carrying over from the minors. Paul DeJong SS STL St. Louis • #11 • Age: 27 Matchups @CIN3, @CHC4 ROSTERED 68% Recently back from a COVID-19 IL stint, Paul DeJong has been making lots of contact so far, which is encouraging since his best tool is power. Maybe he'll break it out this week, especially since Sonny Gray is the only one of the Reds aces he's scheduled to face. Brad Miller 3B STL St. Louis • #15 • Age: 30 Matchups @CIN3, @CHC4 ROSTERED 14% One of the hottest hitters over the past week, Brad Miller has become a fixture in the Cardinals lineup, at least against right-handers, which is mostly what they're facing in their seven games. He's a former 30-homer man who also showed big power potential for the Phillies down the stretch last year. Mitch Moreland 1B SD San Diego • Age: 34 Matchups @COL1, @LAA2, @OAK3 ROSTERED 49% Mitch Moreland's production in a platoon role for the Red Sox -- a .328 batting average, eight homers and 1.177 OPS -- has been bananas, and now that he's stepping in as the Padres full-time DH, playing against both lefties and righties, he's easier to use in a week like this one with several lefties on the schedule. Asdrubal Cabrera 3B WAS Washington • #13 • Age: 34 Matchups @PHI4, @ATL4 ROSTERED 60% Particularly with Carter Kieboom out of the picture, you know the playing time will be there for Asdrubal Cabera, and you'll be able to tap into his underrated power bat for eight games this week. Austin Riley 3B ATL Atlanta • #27 • Age: 23 Matchups @BOS3, WAS4 ROSTERED 34% The strikeout-prone sophomore has been more in control lately, entering Sunday's game batting .355 (11 for 31) with two home runs in his past nine games, and should remain hot with the Braves having the second-best matchups this week. J.P. Crawford SS SEA Seattle • #3 • Age: 25 Matchups @LAA1, OAK3, TEX3 ROSTERED 31% After disappearing for much of August, J.P. Crawford has again started hitting for extra bases and running as he did back during those first few days of the season. It's mostly bottom feeders that he's scheduled to face this week, so maybe you can get away with using him.

Best hitter matchups for long Week 7

1. Yankees TB3, @NYM1, @BAL4

2. Blue Jays BAL1, @MIA2, @BOS5

3. Braves @BOS3, WAS4

4. Red Sox ATL3, TOR5

5. Reds STL3, PIT4

Worst hitter matchups for long Week 7

1. Marlins @NYM1, TOR2, @TB3

2. Tigers @MIL2, MIN4

3. Brewers PIT1, DET2, @CLE3

4. Royals CLE3, CHW4

5. Rays @NYY3, MIA3