Two of the top three picks here are the same as last week, which suggests to me that Fantasy Baseballers aren't being as aggressive on the waiver wire seven weeks into the season. Either that or so many starting pitchers are performing so well to start the year that it's difficult to fit another onto the roster.

Which is fine. I've always said that this list shouldn't supersede an already good pitching staff but instead serve to plug whatever holes emerge. It's looking like holes may not be as prevalent at this position this year.

Still, should the need arise, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.