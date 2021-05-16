Two of the top three picks here are the same as last week, which suggests to me that Fantasy Baseballers aren't being as aggressive on the waiver wire seven weeks into the season. Either that or so many starting pitchers are performing so well to start the year that it's difficult to fit another onto the roster.
Which is fine. I've always said that this list shouldn't supersede an already good pitching staff but instead serve to plug whatever holes emerge. It's looking like holes may not be as prevalent at this position this year.
Still, should the need arise, here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
Robbie Ray SP
TOR Toronto • #38 • Age: 29
It's becoming comical that he's still available enough to qualify for this list, and the way he's throwing, the matchups are almost irrelevant. Who would have imagined five starts with a combined one walk for a pitcher once considered too wild to succeed?
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
The Mariners' insistence on using a six-man rotation even as they lose pitchers makes it unclear if he'll line up for a second start, but the first matchup is the better of the two anyway.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #73 • Age: 26
He was supposed to make two starts last week, but this week will work. His new slider continues to rack up swinging strikes, and the Cubs have let him throw six innings in two out of three.
Rich Hill SP
TB Tampa Bay • Age: 41
Apparently, the Rays are comfortable using the 41-year-old like a conventional starter, having him go six-plus in three of four. The strikeouts have been there, too, so you'll want to take advantage of this matchup.
Jon Gray SP
COL Colorado • #55 • Age: 29
He can't keep up this pace all season, but given that seven of his eight starts have been respectable so far, I'd have a hard time benching Jon Gray for these two, as tough as they might appear on paper.
Casey Mize SP
DET Detroit • #12 • Age: 24
The Tigers say they'll begin curtailing his innings in the near future, but for now, he's still a good bet to go six more often than not. I'd trust him more if the strikeout rate was better, but these matchups are favorable enough.
LAA L.A. Angels • #28 • Age: 29
The most two-faced pitcher in baseball is either going to serve up three homers or rack up 10 strikeouts. This matchup is favorable enough that I'll cross my fingers it's the latter.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
Major correction is coming for Matthew Boyd, but he had arguably his best start of the season against the Royals four turns ago. I'm not saying he's an automatic play, but he's just available enough to make the cut here.
Brady Singer SP
KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 24
The right-hander was looking more reliable earlier in the season, but he's still capable of turning out a quality start and has the most favorable matchup of all.
SEA Seattle • #36 • Age: 24
Though he gave up a couple homers in his big-league debut, the underlying numbers looked pretty good, so you could justify running him out there against the lowly Tigers.