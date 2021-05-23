Turns out people didn't knock themselves out to add Spencer Turnbull off the waiver wire following his no-hitter Tuesday, and I advised them not to at the time. But had I looked ahead to his matchups in Week 9 (May 24-30), I might have been more amenable to the idea.
I'd say he's a particularly worthwhile pickup given how many high-end two-start pitchers there are this week, which might require you to chase volume, at least in Head-to-Head formats. I'll stop short of saying he's must-add for these two starts, but rarely is my top sleeper pitcher for an upcoming scoring period so widely available.
Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.
DET Detroit • #56 • Age: 28
Fresh off a no-hitter, he gets these two matchups? I was going to steer clear, but hey, if you insist.
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
Every week, whether he's making one start or two, Yusei Kikuchi seems to find a way on this list. He hasn't quite put it all together, but he's been missing more bats lately.
Cole Irvin SP
OAK Oakland • #71 • Age: 27
I'm still not buying it overall, and he did finally stumble in his latest start. But a two-start week with one against the Mariners makes me want to hold out a little longer.
Jon Gray SP
COL Colorado • #55 • Age: 29
His numbers have actually been brilliant at home this year, but I still feel more comfortable with him away from Coors Field, particularly against the Pirates.
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
I'm still convinced the lack of strikeouts will catch up to him at some point, but probably not this week against a bottom-five offense.
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
The rookie has been making better use of his secondary pitches in recent starts and has shown enough improvement that it might be worth rolling the dice with two good matchups.
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
He burned a bunch of people with a particularly bad two-start week back in April but has pitched much better overall in May, cutting down his walk rate. These matchups are both on the road, too.
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
The Rockies away from Coors Field are money for opposing pitchers, and J.T. Brubaker's ground-ball rate makes him worth the gamble despite back-to-back shaky outings.
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
The Rays have let him go more than four innings two starts in a row, and his strikeout potential is pretty interesting if it continues.
NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 25
So far this season, he's either looked very good or very bad. At least in that Rockies start, it should be the former.