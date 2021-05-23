Turns out people didn't knock themselves out to add Spencer Turnbull off the waiver wire following his no-hitter Tuesday, and I advised them not to at the time. But had I looked ahead to his matchups in Week 9 (May 24-30), I might have been more amenable to the idea.

I'd say he's a particularly worthwhile pickup given how many high-end two-start pitchers there are this week, which might require you to chase volume, at least in Head-to-Head formats. I'll stop short of saying he's must-add for these two starts, but rarely is my top sleeper pitcher for an upcoming scoring period so widely available.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

