The Mariners have the best hitter matchups in Week 9 (May 24-30), in case you were giving some thought to sitting Jarred Kelenic or Kyle Lewis, neither of whom has been particularly useful so far. The Athletics and Indians are also among the teams with the most favorable hitter matchups, but like the Mariners, their hitters are all either too high-end or too low-end to crack this list of sleepers.

For most of this season, I've been able to look to Coors Field for some easy sleeper picks, but it turns no team is playing there this week as the Rockies' home-heavy schedule begins to even out. I do think one of their hitters (beyond the obvious Trevor Story, Ryan McMahon and Charlie Blackmon) may still be worth using, but only because he's under-rostered in the first place.

Here are the top hitter recommendations among those rostered in less than 80 percent in CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper hitters for Week 9 (May 24-30) Bryan Reynolds CF PIT Pittsburgh • #10 • Age: 26 Matchups CHC3, COL3 ROSTERED 72% Speaking of under-rostered, Bryan Reynolds has recaptured his line-drive stroke from his rookie season and has been a doubles machine so far. The matchups are great, but even if they weren't, just start him already. Willie Calhoun DH TEX Texas • #5 • Age: 26 Matchups @LAA2, @SEA4 ROSTERED 57% It's true his numbers have slipped a little over the past couple weeks, but with as much contact as he makes, I'll bet on him more weeks than not. He should be able to beat up on the Mariners staff. Miguel Sano 1B MIN Minnesota • #22 • Age: 28 Matchups BAL3, KC3 ROSTERED 57% Between a three-homer game Tuesday and a grand slam Thursday, the premier slugger is heating up and has primo matchups this week. Ian Happ CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #8 • Age: 26 Matchups @PIT3, CIN3 ROSTERED 54% He's on a power surge of his own since coming back from an IL stint for bruised ribs and faces some hittable pitchers in that Pirates series especially. C.J. Cron 1B COL Colorado • #25 • Age: 31 Matchups @NYM4, @PIT3 ROSTERED 56% A pesky back injury kept him from getting picked up when he was at his hottest, but he's off the IL now and flashing a studly stat line. Though he won't be at Coors Field, the matchups are pretty favorable. Nico Hoerner 2B CHC Chi. Cubs • #2 • Age: 24 Matchups @PIT3, CIN3 ROSTERED 51% Mostly, I think the hit tool is too good for him to stay on the IL much longer, and I think he'd be rostered most everywhere already if he hadn't missed time with a forearm injury. He's back now and piling up hits again. Andrew Vaughn LF CHW Chi. White Sox • #25 • Age: 23 Matchups STL3, BAL4 ROSTERED 72% The rookie can't seem to get in a groove but has been playing more regularly lately and should be able to take advantage of the White Sox's favorable matchups (third-best by my rakings) given that three of the pitchers on tap are lefties. Check out his splits, and you'll see what I mean. Tyler Naquin CF CIN Cincinnati • #12 • Age: 30 Matchups @WAS3, @CHC3 ROSTERED 67% More fun with splits: Every pitcher on the Reds' schedule this week throws right-handed. It's been a winning formula so far for the left-handed-hitting Tyler Naquin. Adam Frazier 2B PIT Pittsburgh • #26 • Age: 29 Week Rankings Matchups CHC3, COL3 ROSTERED 73% I've been skeptical of Adam Frazier, given his track record, but he has maintained a batting average well over .300 thanks to an elite line-drive rate. The Pirates have the fourth-best matchups this week. Brian Anderson 3B MIA Miami • #15 • Age: 28 Matchups PHI4, @BOS3 ROSTERED 52% He'll come out ahead on volume with the Marlins scheduled for seven games, and some of the pitchers on tap like Chase Anderson, Martin Perez, Nathan Eovaldi and Eduardo Rodriguez have been giving up bunches of hits lately. Just seems like he's due.

Best hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Mariners @OAK3, TEX4

2. Athletics SEA3, LAA4

3. White Sox STL3, BAL4

4. Pirates CHC3, COL3

5. Indians @DET4, TOR3

Worst hitter matchups for Week 9

1. Astros LAD2, SD3

2. Red Sox ATL2, MIA3

3. Tigers CLE4, NYY3

4. Nationals CIN3, MIL3

5. Padres @MIL4, @HOU3