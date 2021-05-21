spencer-turnbull.jpg

Turns out people didn't knock themselves out to add Spencer Turnbull off the waiver wire following his no-hitter Tuesday, and I advised them not to at the time. But had I looked ahead to his matchups in Week 9 (May 24-30), I might have been more open to the idea.

I'd say he's a particularly worthwhile pickup given how many high-end two-start pitchers there are this week, which might require you to chase volume, at least in Head-to-Head formats. I'll stop short of saying he's must-add for these two starts, but rarely is my top sleeper pitcher for an upcoming scoring period so widely available.

Here are my favorite streamer pitchers rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues.

Sleeper pitchers for Week 9 (May 24-30)
headshot-image
Spencer Turnbull SP
DET Detroit • #56 • Age: 28
Matchups
vs. CLE, vs. NYY
ROSTERED
36%
Fresh off a no-hitter, he gets these two matchups? I was going to steer clear, but hey, if you insist.
headshot-image
Cole Irvin SP
OAK Oakland • #71 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. SEA, vs. LAA
ROSTERED
76%
I'm still not buying it overall, and he did finally stumble in his latest start. But a two-start week with one against the Mariners makes me want to hold out a little longer.
headshot-image
Yusei Kikuchi SP
SEA Seattle • #18 • Age: 29
Matchups
vs. TEX
ROSTERED
77%
Every week, whether he's making one start or two, Yusei Kikuchi seems to find a way on this list. He hasn't quite put it all together, but he's been missing more bats lately and obviously has a great matchup.
headshot-image
Jon Gray SP
COL Colorado • #55 • Age: 29
Matchups
at PIT
ROSTERED
75%
His numbers have actually been brilliant at home this year, but I still feel more comfortable with him away from Coors Field, particularly against the Pirates.
headshot-image
Matthew Boyd SP
DET Detroit • #48 • Age: 30
Matchups
vs. CLE
ROSTERED
77%
I'm still convinced the lack of strikeouts will catch up to him at some point, but probably not this week against a bottom-five offense.
headshot-image
J.T. Brubaker SP
PIT Pittsburgh • #34 • Age: 27
Matchups
vs. COL
ROSTERED
72%
The Rockies away from Coors Field are money for opposing pitchers, and J.T. Brubaker's ground-ball rate makes him a safe play more often than not anyway.
headshot-image
Tarik Skubal SP
DET Detroit • #29 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. CLE, vs. NYY
ROSTERED
23%
The rookie has been making better use of his secondary pitches in recent starts and has shown enough improvement that it might be worth rolling the dice with two good matchups.
headshot-image
Austin Gomber SP
COL Colorado • #26 • Age: 27
Matchups
at NYM, at PIT
ROSTERED
19%
He burned a bunch of people with a particularly bad two-start week back in April but has pitched much better overall in May, cutting down his walk rate. These matchups are both on the road, too.
headshot-image
Shane McClanahan SP
TB Tampa Bay • #62 • Age: 24
Matchups
vs. KC
ROSTERED
58%
The Rays let him go more than four innings last time out, and the strikeout potential is pretty interesting if it continues. Monitor his start this weekend.
headshot-image
David Peterson SP
NYM N.Y. Mets • #23 • Age: 25
Matchups
vs. COL, vs. ATL
ROSTERED
40%
So far this season, he's either looked very good or very bad. At least in that Rockies start, it should be the former.