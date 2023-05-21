Bailey Ober SP MIN Minnesota • #17 • Age: 27 Matchups vs. SF, vs. TOR Rostered 79% Bailey Ober's matchups against the Giants and Blue Jays are nothing special, but he did just hold the Dodgers in check last time out and seems to have overcome the workload hurdle, going six-plus in three straight starts. He's almost too rostered to qualify for this list, which suggests he's good enough that you should activate him whenever he's making two starts.

Dane Dunning RP TEX Texas • #33 • Age: 28 Matchups at PIT, at BAL Rostered 56% Dane Dunning still boasts a 1.69 ERA and 0.88 WHIP despite his 5.5 K/9. It seems unsustainable but has continued long enough (and against lineups like the Angels and Braves) for you to give him the benefit of the doubt in a two-start week.

Jack Flaherty SP STL St. Louis • #22 • Age: 27 Matchup at CLE Rostered 76% After looking like he was more or less toast, Jack Flaherty has now strung together two strong starts, including one against the Dodgers. You can put your trust in him right away seeing as he'll be facing the majors third-worst offense (Guardians) this week.

Reid Detmers SP LAA L.A. Angels • #48 • Age: 23 Matchup vs. MIA Rostered 65% It's understandable if your patience is wearing thin with Reid Detmers, who has only once gone deep enough for a quality start and has allowed too many baserunners overall. The strikeout numbers remain good, though, and the Marlins are the sort of offense that could bring out his best.

Josiah Gray SP WAS Washington • #40 • Age: 25 Matchup at KC Rostered 78% Though home runs have historically been Josiah Gray's downfall, he's managed to keep them in check so far this year. I keep thinking the other shoe is about to drop as far as that goes, but probably not this week at Kansas City, which is one of the toughest places to hit the ball out of the park.

Taj Bradley SP TB Tampa Bay • #45 • Age: 22 Matchups vs. TOR, vs. LAD Rostered 78% Though he got decent results in his return to the majors Thursday, Taj Bradley is a scarier choice than he may seem given the way he was lit up in the minors between major-league stints. Alas, with him in line for two starts, I'm inclined to give the go-ahead, even though he'll be facing the Blue Jays and Dodgers.

Michael Lorenzen SP DET Detroit • #21 • Age: 31 Matchups at KC, vs. CHW Rostered 31% Michael Lorenzen has been surprisingly effective in three May starts, allowing a combined two runs in a combined 20 innings. We know he's not actually that good, but with matchups against two suspect offenses, the Royals and White Sox, hopefully he can keep pretending.

Kyle Bradish SP BAL Baltimore • #39 • Age: 26 Matchups at NYY, vs. TEX Rostered 30% Kyle Bradish has run hot and cold this year, but on the strength of his slider, he's on the right side of streaky now, just in time for a two-start week. You ultimately have to decide if the potential reward of that extra start is worth the risk of him going against the Yankees and Rangers lineups.

Brady Singer SP KC Kansas City • #51 • Age: 26 Matchups vs. DET, vs. WAS Rostered 44% Brady Singer this week represents the ultimate test of whether you value matchups and two-start status more than the caliber of the pitcher himself. Nobody has given up louder contact than him this year, but he's been getting better results lately and will be facing two bottom-five offenses, the Tigers and Nationals.