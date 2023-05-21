Jorge Soler DH MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 31 Matchups @COL4, @LAA3 Rostered 63% Not only is Jorge Soler hot with six home runs in May, not only will he have the second-best hitter matchups, including four games at Coors Field, but he's also scheduled to face four lefties this week. He's batting .367 with six homers and a 1.520 OPS against lefties this year.

Lars Nootbaar RF STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 25 Matchups @CIN4, @CLE3 Rostered 79% Lars Nootbaar is just barely available enough to make the cut for this list, but he makes for such a good choice this week that he's well worth singling out. The Cardinals offense has caught fire and has the third-best hitter matchups, which could lead to oodles of runs scored for a leadoff man who reaches base at about a .390 clip.

Seiya Suzuki RF CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28 Matchups NYM3, CIN3 Rostered 73% Seiya Suzuki was slow to come around after missing time early with an oblique injury, but he's clearly figured things out with four home runs in seven games. It's a good excuse to pick him up and start him with the Cubs having decent matchups this week. There's a good chance you just stick with him thereafter.

Christopher Morel CF CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 23 Matchups NYM3, CIN3 Rostered 76% So far, Christopher Morel has hit so many home runs that the strikeouts haven't mattered, and the Cubs have occasionally even batted him leadoff. Matchups against Tylor Megill, Carlos Carrasco, Brandon Williamson and Graham Ashcraft this week make him a reasonable bet to keep rolling.

Jarren Duran CF BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26 Matchups @LAA3, @ARI3 Rostered 73% Just when you think Jarren Duran is cooling off, he comes roaring back with a couple multi-hit games. With his batting average still hovering around .350, there's no justification for sitting him against pitchers like Chase Silseth, Griffin Canning, Tyler Anderson, Brandon Pfaadt and Tommy Henry.

Jake Burger 3B CHW Chi. White Sox • #30 • Age: 27 Matchups @CLE3, @DET4 Rostered 26% There hasn't been a more efficient hitter of home runs this year than Jake Burger, who also has one of the top five hardest-hit balls this year. He seems to have the DH job on lockdown for now, so you'll want to take advantage of the White Sox's fourth-best hitter matchups this week.

Nick Senzel 3B CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 27 Matchups STL4, @CHC3 Rostered 41% Nick Senzel has been reasonably productive overall but has been significantly more than that against left-handed pitchers, batting .452 (14 for 31) with two home runs. The Reds are scheduled to face five lefties in their seven games this week.

Elias Diaz C COL Colorado • #35 • Age: 32 Matchups MIA4, NYM3 Rostered 65% For the first time all year, the Rockies have a full week of home games, and none of their hitters have been better at Coors Field than their catcher, Elias Diaz, who's batting .373 with a .964 OPS there. It's rare that you'd stream a catcher, but if the need exists, Diaz makes for a fine choice.

Brenton Doyle CF COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 25 Matchups MIA4, NYM3 Rostered 13% Brenton Doyle seems to have secured the starting center field job for now. He's a terribly undisciplined hitter but has flashed plenty of power and speed already and could do serious damage with seven games at Coors Field this week.