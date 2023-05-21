If you need a fill-in for an injury or are simply looking for a short-term spark, Scott White has you covered with 10 sleeper hitters for the upcoming scoring period, all rostered in less than 80 percent of CBS Sports leagues. They're not must-starts by any estimation, but they're the best you'll find off the waiver wire.
All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
Jorge Soler DH
MIA Miami • #12 • Age: 31
Not only is Jorge Soler hot with six home runs in May, not only will he have the second-best hitter matchups, including four games at Coors Field, but he's also scheduled to face four lefties this week. He's batting .367 with six homers and a 1.520 OPS against lefties this year.
STL St. Louis • #21 • Age: 25
Lars Nootbaar is just barely available enough to make the cut for this list, but he makes for such a good choice this week that he's well worth singling out. The Cardinals offense has caught fire and has the third-best hitter matchups, which could lead to oodles of runs scored for a leadoff man who reaches base at about a .390 clip.
Seiya Suzuki RF
CHC Chi. Cubs • #27 • Age: 28
Seiya Suzuki was slow to come around after missing time early with an oblique injury, but he's clearly figured things out with four home runs in seven games. It's a good excuse to pick him up and start him with the Cubs having decent matchups this week. There's a good chance you just stick with him thereafter.
CHC Chi. Cubs • #5 • Age: 23
So far, Christopher Morel has hit so many home runs that the strikeouts haven't mattered, and the Cubs have occasionally even batted him leadoff. Matchups against Tylor Megill, Carlos Carrasco, Brandon Williamson and Graham Ashcraft this week make him a reasonable bet to keep rolling.
Jarren Duran CF
BOS Boston • #16 • Age: 26
Just when you think Jarren Duran is cooling off, he comes roaring back with a couple multi-hit games. With his batting average still hovering around .350, there's no justification for sitting him against pitchers like Chase Silseth, Griffin Canning, Tyler Anderson, Brandon Pfaadt and Tommy Henry.
Jake Burger 3B
CHW Chi. White Sox • #30 • Age: 27
There hasn't been a more efficient hitter of home runs this year than Jake Burger, who also has one of the top five hardest-hit balls this year. He seems to have the DH job on lockdown for now, so you'll want to take advantage of the White Sox's fourth-best hitter matchups this week.
Nick Senzel 3B
CIN Cincinnati • #15 • Age: 27
Nick Senzel has been reasonably productive overall but has been significantly more than that against left-handed pitchers, batting .452 (14 for 31) with two home runs. The Reds are scheduled to face five lefties in their seven games this week.
COL Colorado • #35 • Age: 32
For the first time all year, the Rockies have a full week of home games, and none of their hitters have been better at Coors Field than their catcher, Elias Diaz, who's batting .373 with a .964 OPS there. It's rare that you'd stream a catcher, but if the need exists, Diaz makes for a fine choice.
COL Colorado • #9 • Age: 25
Brenton Doyle seems to have secured the starting center field job for now. He's a terribly undisciplined hitter but has flashed plenty of power and speed already and could do serious damage with seven games at Coors Field this week.
MIA Miami • #14 • Age: 26
Though Bryan De La Cruz's hard contact hasn't translated to as much production this year, he's picking up the pace, batting .433 (13 for 30) with three homers in his past eight games. It's just in time for a four-game series at Colorado and a seven-game week in which he'll be facing four lefties.
Best hitter matchups for Week 9
1. Mariners OAK4, PIT3
2. Marlins @COL4, @LAA3
3. Cardinals @CIN4, @CLE3
4. White Sox @CLE3, @DET4
5. Red Sox @LAA3, @ARI3
Worst hitter matchups for Week 9
1. Twins SF3, TOR3
2. Pirates TEX3, @SEA3
3. Athletics @SEA4, HOU3
4. Giants @MIN3, @MIL4
5. Blue Jays @TB4, @MIN3