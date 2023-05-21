Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.
Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 9 (May 22-28). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.
|1
|2
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|3
|4
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
|
vs
|
@
|6
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
|
vs
|
vs
|7
|8
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
|
@
|
@
|9
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|10
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|11
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
|
@
|
@
|12
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
|
vs
|
vs
|13
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|14
|15
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
|
vs
|
vs
|16
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
|
vs
|
vs
|17
D. Dunning RP TEX Dane Dunning RP TEX
|
@
|
@
|18
|19
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
|
@
|
@
|20
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
|
vs
|
@
|21
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|22
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
|
@
|
vs
|23
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
|
@
|
vs
|24
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
|
vs
|
vs
|25
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
|
@
|
@
|26
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|27
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
|
vs
|
vs
|28
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
|
@
|
@
|29
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
|
vs
|
@
|30
|31
|32
J. Fleming RP TB Josh Fleming RP TB
|
vs
|
vs
|33
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
|
@
|
vs
|34
|35
|36
|37
C. Anderson SP COL Chase Anderson SP COL
|
vs
|
vs
|38
|39
H. Gaddis SP CLE Hunter Gaddis SP CLE
|
vs
|
vs