kodai-senga.jpg

Every weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period, grouping them by how advisable they are (or aren't). The names depicted here are only speculative and subject to change from one day to the next.

Here are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 9 (May 22-28). All information is up to date as of Sunday afternoon.

Must-start, all formats
1
G. Cole SP NYY Gerrit Cole SP NYY
vs
BAL
Baltimore
 		vs
SD
San Diego
2
S. Strider SP ATL Spencer Strider SP ATL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
3
C. Javier SP HOU Cristian Javier SP HOU
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		@
OAK
Oakland
4
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
5
Z. Wheeler SP PHI Zack Wheeler SP PHI
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
6
C. Burnes SP MIL Corbin Burnes SP MIL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
7
D. Cease SP CHW Dylan Cease SP CHW
@
CLE
Cleveland
 		@
DET
Detroit
8
Y. Darvish SP SD Yu Darvish SP SD
@
WAS
Washington
 		@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
9
C. Bassitt SP TOR Chris Bassitt SP TOR
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
10
E. Rodriguez SP DET Eduardo Rodriguez SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
Advisable in most cases
11
J. Montgomery SP STL Jordan Montgomery SP STL
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
CLE
Cleveland
12
C. Morton SP ATL Charlie Morton SP ATL
vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
PHI
Philadelphia
13
E. Perez SP MIA Eury Perez SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
14
K. Senga SP NYM Kodai Senga SP NYM
@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
COL
Colorado
15
B. Ober SP MIN Bailey Ober SP MIN
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
TOR
Toronto
16
D. Smyly SP CHC Drew Smyly SP CHC
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
17
D. Dunning RP TEX Dane Dunning RP TEX
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
18
A. Cobb SP SF Alex Cobb SP SF
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
19
J. Berrios SP TOR Jose Berrios SP TOR
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		@
MIN
Minnesota
20
M. Gore SP WAS MacKenzie Gore SP WAS
vs
SD
San Diego
 		@
KC
Kansas City
21
T. Bradley SP TB Taj Bradley SP TB
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
Better left for points leagues
22
M. Lorenzen SP DET Michael Lorenzen SP DET
@
KC
Kansas City
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
23
K. Bradish SP BAL Kyle Bradish SP BAL
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		vs
TEX
Texas
24
B. Singer SP KC Brady Singer SP KC
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
WAS
Washington
No thanks
25
E. Cabrera SP MIA Edward Cabrera SP MIA
@
COL
Colorado
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
26
G. Ashcraft SP CIN Graham Ashcraft SP CIN
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
27
M. Gonzales SP SEA Marco Gonzales SP SEA
vs
OAK
Oakland
 		vs
PIT
Pittsburgh
28
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		@
ARI
Arizona
29
B. Williamson SP CIN Brandon Williamson SP CIN
vs
STL
St. Louis
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
30
S. Manaea SP SF Sean Manaea SP SF
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
31
G. Stone SP LAD Gavin Stone SP LAD
@
ATL
Atlanta
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
32
J. Fleming RP TB Josh Fleming RP TB
vs
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
33
T. Henry SP ARI Tommy Henry SP ARI
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		vs
BOS
Boston
34
L. Medina RP OAK Luis Medina RP OAK
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
HOU
Houston
35
L. Ortiz SP PIT Luis Ortiz SP PIT
vs
TEX
Texas
 		@
SEA
Seattle
36
A. Gomber SP COL Austin Gomber SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
37
C. Anderson SP COL Chase Anderson SP COL
vs
MIA
Miami
 		vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
38
K. Muller SP OAK Kyle Muller SP OAK
@
SEA
Seattle
 		vs
HOU
Houston
39
H. Gaddis SP CLE Hunter Gaddis SP CLE
vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		vs
STL
St. Louis