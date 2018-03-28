Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially hits DL

Bumgarner (hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This move comes as no surprise, as Bumgarner is expected to be sidelined for up to 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured left hand. It's too early in the recovery process to determine if he'll fall closer to the six- or eight-week timeframe, but those estimates should begin to come into focus once Bumgarner is able to begin his throwing program.

