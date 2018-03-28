Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Officially hits DL
Bumgarner (hand) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
This move comes as no surprise, as Bumgarner is expected to be sidelined for up to 6-to-8 weeks with a fractured left hand. It's too early in the recovery process to determine if he'll fall closer to the six- or eight-week timeframe, but those estimates should begin to come into focus once Bumgarner is able to begin his throwing program.
More News
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Undergoes successful surgery, could miss two months•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Expected to miss 6-8 weeks•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Suffers hand fracture•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Prematurely exits Friday's start•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Perfect through three•
-
Giants' Madison Bumgarner: Tabbed for Opening Day start•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...
-
Under-the-radar developments
Headliners like Ronald Acuna and Scott Kingery aren't lost on anyone this time of year, but...
-
Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...