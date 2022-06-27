Guardians manager Terry Francona said Pilkington will be called up from Triple-A Columbus to start one game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins in Cleveland, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

The skipper didn't disclose whether Pilkington would take the hill for the early game or the late game, but the Guardians are expected to designate him as the 27th man for the twin bill and will likely option him back to Columbus immediately following the doubleheader. After Tuesday's start, Pilkington may not have to wait long to get another opportunity with the big club, as the Guardians won't have any off days before playing another doubleheader July 4 in Detroit.