Indians' Brad Hand: Away from team to undergo MRI
Hand underwent an MRI for an apparent arm injury and returned to Cleveland after Tuesday's game against the Angels, Anthony Alford of WTAM 11 Cleveland reports.
Hand last appeared Sunday when he earned the save in Minnesota, and he took a late flight back from Los Angeles on Tuesday to undergo the MRI, which came back clean. Manager Terry Francona indicated the lefty wasn't properly "bouncing back" from his throws but was still encouraged by his progress. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but Hand will be evaluated further Friday with the team returning from the road trip.
