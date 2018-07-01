Bieber is expected to retain a spot in the Cleveland rotation after fellow starting pitcher Adam Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Plutko's demotion came after manager Terry Francona announced that Carlos Carrasco (forearm) would come off the 10-day disabled list to start Friday in Oakland, leaving the Tribe with an overcrowded rotation. Bieber earned his spot over Plutko on the heels of back-to-back impressive outings against the Tigers and Cardinals, during which he covered 13 innings and allowed one run while posting a 14:2 K:BB. The right-hander is able to get by with a lack of overpowering stuff thanks to his pinpoint command and control, skills that could translate to continued success in his subsequent starts. His next turn is set to come Tuesday in Kansas City.