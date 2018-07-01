Indians' Shane Bieber: Locks up rotation spot
Bieber is expected to retain a spot in the Cleveland rotation after fellow starting pitcher Adam Plutko was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Plutko's demotion came after manager Terry Francona announced that Carlos Carrasco (forearm) would come off the 10-day disabled list to start Friday in Oakland, leaving the Tribe with an overcrowded rotation. Bieber earned his spot over Plutko on the heels of back-to-back impressive outings against the Tigers and Cardinals, during which he covered 13 innings and allowed one run while posting a 14:2 K:BB. The right-hander is able to get by with a lack of overpowering stuff thanks to his pinpoint command and control, skills that could translate to continued success in his subsequent starts. His next turn is set to come Tuesday in Kansas City.
More News
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Stays hot with third win•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Stifles Tigers in Friday's win•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Leapfrogs Plutko in pitching order•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Called up for start Sunday•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Will start Sunday for Indians•
-
Indians' Shane Bieber: Bypassed for fifth starter role•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...