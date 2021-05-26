Chisholm suffered a mild ankle sprain during Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The 23-year-old went 2-for-3 with a walk and suffered the injury while rounding first base, though he didn't leave the contest until appearing to aggravate the issue during a strikeout in the eighth inning. Chisholm's availability for Wednesday's contest is up in air, and he should be considered day-to-day.

