Chisholm went 2-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Mets.

With trade rumors swirling around him, Chisholm has been having a little trouble staying focused at the plate. The 26-year-old has a .185/.290/.296 slash line through 13 games in July with two homers, three RBI and six runs, but he's kept his fantasy value afloat by adding five steals, giving him 19 on the season -- just four short of the career-high 23 he pilfered in 2021.