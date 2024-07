Chisholm went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

He took Shawn Dubin deep in the fifth inning, Chisholm's second homer in the last three games and his 12th of the year. The center fielder has trade rumors swirling around him, but Chisholm has largely been able to block them out -- over the last month, he's slashed .280/.346/.409 with three homers, six steals, 10 runs and 11 RBI in 26 contests.