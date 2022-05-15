Luzardo was placed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm strain, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. The move is retroactive to May 12.

The 24-year-old presumably suffered the injury during his last start, when he allowed four runs on two hits with six strikeouts and four walks across 2.2 innings Tuesday in Arizona. Luzardo will be eligible to be activated May 27, but it's unclear how long he's expected to be sidelined by the forearm strain. According to Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase, Cody Poteet will take Luzardo's spot in the rotation and start Monday versus the Nationals.