Marlins' Justin Bour: Cranks 13th homer Monday
Bour went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Monday's win over the Diamondbacks.
It's his 13th homer of the year but only his third in June, with the other two coming June 17. Bour's power numbers aren't what the Marlins were hoping -- his .196 ISO is over 50 points lower than last season -- but part of the problem is a lack of hittable pitches in a lineup that offers him little to no protection, as the 30-year-old has already set a new career high in walks (52) despite only playing 77 games so far.
