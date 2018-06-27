Marlins' Justin Bour: Day off Wednesday
Bour is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, Andre Fernandez of the Miami Herald reports.
Bour will take a seat as J.T. Realmuto gets a start at first base. Bour's batting average has slipped back to .240 this season, but he's still chipped in with a solid 13 homers in 78 games.
