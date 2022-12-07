The Mets acquired Raley from the Rays on Wednesday in exchange for minor-league pitcher Keyshawn Askew, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Aside from All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, the Mets were lacking in reliable setup options last season, and the team's relief depth became further tested earlier this winter when all of Seth Lugo, Trevor May, Joely Rodriguez and Adam Ottavino became free agents. The addition of Raley thus addresses a major need, as he'll give the Mets a proven left-handed arm to slot in front of Diaz in the late innings. Raley covered 53.2 frames for Tampa Bay in 2022, collecting one win, six saves and 22 holds while pitching to a 2.68 ERA and 0.97 WHIP.