The Mets transferred Raley (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

One month ago, Raley underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery with an internal brace augmentation, so his move to the 60-day IL was merely procedure. As a result of the transaction, the Mets were able to open up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Matt Festa, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Sunday's game against the Astros.