Mets' Dominic Smith: Rips third big-league homer
Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He also struck out twice.
It was a three-true-outcomes day for the rookie, who's still looking to stabilize his stats -- he's hitting just .190/.227/.429 through his first 44 big-league plate appearances. Smith hit for average reliably in the minors, though (including a .330 mark at Triple-A this year), so his future in that category looks bright, and his power has been developing steadily. He may not be a major fantasy asset this year, but the 22-year-old could start producing Eric Hosmer-esque stats as soon as next season.
More News
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...