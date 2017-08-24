Smith went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, a walk and two runs against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday. He also struck out twice.

It was a three-true-outcomes day for the rookie, who's still looking to stabilize his stats -- he's hitting just .190/.227/.429 through his first 44 big-league plate appearances. Smith hit for average reliably in the minors, though (including a .330 mark at Triple-A this year), so his future in that category looks bright, and his power has been developing steadily. He may not be a major fantasy asset this year, but the 22-year-old could start producing Eric Hosmer-esque stats as soon as next season.