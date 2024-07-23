Smith isn't in the Red Sox's lineup for Tuesday's game against Colorado, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox will be facing a lefty (Ty Blach) for the third game in a row Tuesday, sending Smith to the bench for his third consecutive contest. Romy Gonzalez will once again fill in at first base while batting seventh.
