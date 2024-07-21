Share Video

Link copied!

Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Smith started the first two games of the second half -- including Saturday against lefty Justin Wrobleski -- but the first baseman will sit Sunday as another lefty in James Paxton takes the mound. Romy Gonzalez will start at first base and bat leadoff in the series finale versus Boston.

More News