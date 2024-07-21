Smith is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Smith started the first two games of the second half -- including Saturday against lefty Justin Wrobleski -- but the first baseman will sit Sunday as another lefty in James Paxton takes the mound. Romy Gonzalez will start at first base and bat leadoff in the series finale versus Boston.
More News
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Homers, drives in three•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Knocks in two in win•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Taking seat against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Out of lineup vs. lefty•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Getting rest against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Dominic Smith: Nabs first steal•