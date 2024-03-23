The Nationals reassigned Rosario to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday, Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post reports.

Nusbaum notes that the move is a procedural one, and that the Nationals have until noon Sunday to add Rosario to the 40-man roster. Rosario joined Washington on a split contract March 6, and the outfielder would earn up to $4 million if he makes the major-league roster and earns all of his incentives. He's slashing .167/.304/.167 with three RBI and four walks over 18 at-bats in spring training.