Nationals' Jordan Weems: Among cuts Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Weems was optioned to Triple-A Rochester by the Nationals on Tuesday, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.
Weems held a 5.22 ERA but a 41:12 K:BB over 39.2 innings for the Nats last season. He should get another shot in the big-league bullpen at some point in 2023.
