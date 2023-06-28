Weems (1-0) walked two and struck out three over two scoreless, no-hit innings of relief Tuesday to pick up the win in an extra-innings victory over the Mariners.

The one-time catcher converted to pitching in 2016 and made his big-league in the Oakland bullpen in 2020, but it wasn't until Tuesday he was able to notch his first big-league win. Weems appears to have figured things out in the Washington system, and since his promotion in early June he has a 2.25 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 12 innings. The 30-year-old right-hander isn't likely to claim a high-leverage role though, even if the Nats ship out relievers like Kyle Finnegan before the trade deadline.