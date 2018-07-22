Nationals' Sammy Solis: Promoted to big club
The Nationals recalled Solis from Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
He'll assume the active roster spot of outfielder Brian Goodwin, who was dealt to the Royals on Sunday. Solis is expected to work in middle relief or as a mop-up man for the Nationals after posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.32 WHIP over 28 innings in his 40 appearances with the big club earlier this season.
