Robles left Saturday's game against the Braves after appearing dizzy and falling to one knee in the outfield, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

It's not yet clear what exactly happened to the young outfielder. He took a knee in the outfield and was pulled after team trainers came out to check on him, though he was able to exit under his own power. Michael Taylor came in to take his place in the outfield and would likely be in line for a run of starts should Robles be forced to miss more time.