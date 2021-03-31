Orioles manager Brandon Hyde confirmed that Santander (oblique) has been cleared to play in Thursday's season opener in Boston, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Santander was sidelined for the Orioles' final few spring games due to a minor oblique injury, but he apparently showed enough progress in his recent workouts for Baltimore to feel comfortable with including him on the Opening Day roster. Baltimore may use Santander as a designated hitter more often than normal in the first week of the season in an attempt to preserve his health, but he should be a regular in the heart of the lineup.