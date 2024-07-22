Santander went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

The eighth-inning blast extended his hitting streak to eight games. In that span, he's gone 11-for-32 (.344) with four homers and nine RBI. Santander is on pace for a career year in power -- his 27 homers this season put him one shy of matching last year's total and six back of his career-best mark from 2022. He's added 66 RBI, 52 runs scored, 16 doubles, two triples, one stolen base and a .242/.307/.524 slash line over 94 contests.