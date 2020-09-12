Santander (oblique) will miss the remainder of the season, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Santander was expected to be sidelined for the rest of the season after sustaining an oblique injury earlier in the month. Manager Brandon Hyde confirmed the timetable Saturday, but he said that he's expected to be ready for spring training in 2021.
